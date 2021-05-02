FullвЂђVector Paleosecular Variation Curve when it comes to Azores: Enabling trustworthy Paleomagnetic Dating for the last 2 kyr

Paleomagnetic Laboratory Fort Hoofddijk, Utrecht University, Utrecht, Netherlands

Correspondence to:

Abstract

For archeomagnetic dating, high-quality directional and intensity paleosecular variation curves are needed. The Azores Archipelago in the mid-Atlantic Ocean provides an abundance of volcanic products erupted during the Holocene, making it an ideal location to (1) collect paleomagnetic data from well dated lava flows and (2) build a paleosecular variation (PSV) curve that allows paleomagnetic dating of volcanic products with unknown age. Here, we present new full-vector paleomagnetic data from Pico Island, and combine the new data with existing data from neighboring islands to construct a new full-vector PSV curve for the Azores Archipelago. A comprehensive rock-magnetic study underpins the quality of our paleomagnetic records. From Pico Island, we obtained 21 new mean site directions; and 15 paleointensity estimates with the multimethod paleointensity approach from 12 sites. The age was known for 14 and 10 sites, respectively. By bootstrapping the non-Gaussian uncertainty associated with radiocarbon age calibrations and the confidence intervals on the direction and paleointensity estimates, we construct the first full-vector PSV curve with confidence intervals for the Azores since the past 2 kyr. The PSV curve reveals a period of low inclination between ~900 and 1560 AD, with minimum values of 32°. The potential of our new full-vector PSV curve is demonstrated by successfully dating five lava flows from Pico Island.

Plain Language Overview

The Earth's magnetic field is highly variable over time and space. Lava flows archive the geomagnetic field at emplacement and thus forming a record of geomagnetic field changes. The Azores Archipelago is located in the mid-North Atlantic Ocean providing a unique location to study the changes of the Earth's magnetic field. Here, we present new paleomagnetic data from Pico Island, Azores. We combine the newly derived data with available data from neighboring islands and compose a curve of the changes, for the direction and the intensity of the Earth's magnetic field over the last 2,000 years.

