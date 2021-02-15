FULL-SERVICE CDMO FOR A WORLDWIDE MARKET

CordenPharma, the worldwide service that is pharmaceutical production platform of Overseas Chemical Investors Group (ICIG), is just a full-service Contract developing & production Organization (CDMO) when it comes to manufacturing of APIs, Drug goods, and linked Packaging Services. Via a network that is growing of assets across Europe while the United States arranged under Technology Platforms, CordenPharma experts translate complex processes, some ideas and tasks at any phase of development into high-value services and products.

CordenPharmaвЂ™s supply that is vertically-integrated model provides development & production expertise spanning the entire cGMP supply chain > from regulated recycleables through intermediates, APIs, commercial-scale Drug Product manufacturing, completed dosage formula, packaging, medical trial solutions, & pharma logistics > resulting in paid down development & production time and price.

Dr. Lee Newton Chief Working Officer, CordenPharma

Dr. Lee Newton joins CordenPharma from Lonza, where he of late held the part of Senior Vice President & Business device mind for LonzaвЂ™s Small Molecule API company. Lee has over twenty years of expertise in the Pharmaceutical business. After starting their job in main production with GlaxoWellcome, Lee relocated in to the CDMO sector in 2002 with Avecia, and has now since worked in several operational & commercial functions with increasing duty including as Operations Director for Carbogen Amcis. He holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry through the University of Heriot-Watt (UK). Lee is Scottish nationwide presently surviving in Switzerland.

William Cashin Chief Quality & Compliance Officer, CordenPharma

William Cashin joined up with CordenPharma as Chief Quality & Compliance Officer in might 2020. Will joins us from Lonza, where he served as international mind Quality, Mammalian and Microbial. In this part, he had been straight accountable for all aspects of quality for biopharmaceutical manufacturing that is global within European countries, united states, Singapore and Asia. Ahead of that, Will worked extensively into the pharmaceutical industry, including functions of increasing duty at Alexion, GSK and Pfizer. A BachelorвЂ™s is held by him level in Applied Chemistry through the Waterford Institute of www.bestadultsites.org/flirt4free-review tech in Ireland and a MasterвЂ™s level in operation management through the Open University, (UK). William is definitely an Irish national, presently situated in Switzerland.

Dr. Walter Kittl Interim Managing Director, CordenPharma Plankstadt

Dr. Walter Kittl could be the Interim Managing Director, CordenPharma Plankstadt, beginning March 19, 2020. With more than 35 several years of expertise in the pharmaceutical, CMO and fine chemical companies, Walter brings a holistic comprehension of pharmaceutical manufacturing operations resulting from a multi-faceted profession starting as being a venture Manager in R&D and manufacturing at DSM Fine Chemicals. Walter then held different management that is senior with increasing degrees of obligation at Roche, where he became web Site Manager regarding the Basel Chemical production web web site, and Siegfried AG, where he had been President & General Manager of Siegfried USA before becoming the pinnacle of Global Technical Operations. Walter can be A austrian resident and holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry through the Leopold-Franzens University of Innsbruck, Austria.

Benis Cehic Managing Director, CordenPharma Plankstadt

Benis Cehic joined up with CordenPharma as Managing Director, CordenPharma Plankstadt in 2020 january. Just before joining CordenPharma, Benis held different senior jobs when you look at the industry that is pharmaceutical over ten years of expertise. Benis Cehic began their job in the company that is pharmaceutical, d.d., Slovenia, where he had been accountable for commercial manufacturing of APIs including particular transfers to CMOs and scale-ups of technologies. Since 2013, Benis held various senior jobs at BAYER HealthCare and Animal Health within the regions of international exterior Manufacturing, and much more recently within BAYERВґs international provide Center of finished services and products in Kiel, Germany, where he held distinct professional and leadership jobs with increasing duty, including overseeing technology transfers and life-cycle administration. He had been accountable and accountable for the procedure product solids in packaging and formulation of pills, also leading the website engineering group. Also, Benis ended up being a deputy Director that is managing at provide Center Kiel. He holds a Chemical Engineering level from University of Ljubljana, Slovenia in which he complemented their studies with extra courses such as for instance Lean Professional and Executive company & Management studies in the ESADE company class in Barcelona, Spain.

Jason Bertola Director, Worldwide Definitely Potent & Oncology System, CordenPharma Global

Jason Bertola joined up with CordenPharma in 2016 as Director, worldwide Highly Potent & Oncology system, CordenPharma Global. Jason started their job in pharmaceutical process development first with SAPEC (now Cerbios) after which Hoffmann-La Roche before transitioning into company development and product product sales. He brings over 27 years of diverse leadership expertise in the pharmaceutical industry with substantial expertise in agreement development and production, strategy development and company deals. Just before joining CordenPharma, Jason had been Vice President of company developing & technique for Dishman. Jason holds a B.S. in Chemistry as well as an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Dr. Stephen Houldsworth VP, Global Mind of Platform Management & Advertising, CordenPharma Overseas

Dr. Stephen Houldsworth happens to be the VP, worldwide mind of system Management & advertising. With more than 20 years within the CDMO industry, Stephen joined up with CordenPharma in 2017 as Director, international Small Molecules & Antibiotics Platforms. Just before CordenPharma that is joining Stephen different senior roles in R&D, production, Operations, company developing and product Sales in Dalton Pharma Services & most recently Apotex Pharmachem. Stephen includes a Ph.D. in natural chemistry through the University of Nottingham (UK) where he carried out research within the band of Prof. G. Pattenden, accompanied by a postdoctoral remain in the selection of V. Snieckus during the University of Waterloo (CA).