Friend Finder X is technically a hookup site, but sexting is widely encouraged between the users on the platform

Plenty of pornstars will use Snapchat as another way to lure customers and make a living. They often refer to their Snapchat handles as “Premium Snapchats” because they will cost you a premium to view and interact with. There are sites all over the web listing the best Premium Accounts that are worth spending your money on.

You can use Snapchat to securely sext with people you already know, meet new sexting friends, or engage with Premium accounts for a fee.

It’s best used with someone you already know as a way to keep sexting sexy, and without worry or fear

Most people use Friend Finder X to find casual sex, but they are always eager to flirt through the message function before meeting up. This means that raunchy communication happens frequently on the Friend Finder X platform.

Friend Finder X will put you through a small sign-up process and then introduce you to their user www.hookupdate.net/escort-index/concord/ base in the form of thumbnail photos. If you are a man seeking a woman, you will notice that the ladies on Friend Finder X are on the younger and raunchier side.

On the home page, you will be informed that the folks you’ll meet through Friend Finder X are regular people, not pornstars or sexting professionals

It’s an adult dating site that aims to skip all the dating awkwardness and head straight to the sexual side of a casual relationship, so don’t be shy to initiate sexting with any of the Friend Finder X users who you meet.

Confide is an extremely secure instant messaging system. It’s basically the Fort Knox of sexting apps. But it’s not specifically for sexy chat. Confide is used by business professionals and regular people as a way to send encrypted messages. Each message that is sent or received immediately self-destructs after it is read. It is also screenshot-proof and encrypted.

This might feel like overkill for some, but sexting and exchanging nudes can be seriously risky when in the wrong hands. Using Confide is a way to confidently send those raunchy notes without the fear or paranoia that they’ll be leaked to the public or cause problems in your life.

Dust is very similar to Confide in that it’s an encrypted secure messaging system that can be used for nudes along with other confidential information. Its main function is disappearing messages and providing security.

You can use your social media platforms to sign up with Dust, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not secure. It is simply a way to figure out which of your friends or followers also use the Dust app. It’s good for seeing if an old flame or former hookup also uses Dust. However, if you don’t feel comfortable signing up with your social media account, you can always choose to provide the bare minimum which is simply a username and password.

All of your texts will self-destruct in 24 hours. You can also choose to delete messages if waiting 24 hours for destruction is too long. Dust is also clever in that it never shows your name on your messages. So if someone wants to be sneaky and take a photo of your messages on their phone with another device, Dust won’t allow your name or username to link in any way to that image. However, screenshotting isn’t disabled on Dust.

Tinder is a free hookup app that tons of people swear by. Its primary use is to find someone to either go on a date with or hookup with, but there’s no reason why it can’t be used for sexting.