Freedom to chat online no download or registration

Aside from the public chat rooms which is the basic service we provide, you could use private messaging/ private chat rooms to extend your relationship with the stranger you have come to know. The only thing that has to be kept in concern is being polite. Yes, politeness aside coolness is the key for the start and success of your online relationship. So, start chatting as guest now.

Guest Chatting

Looking for free chats dating sites with video profiles to meet people? Chatting at random chat sites is a trend now. We like moving to different chat rooms and not just stick to one. In such a case, being asked to register can be painful. So, here at yesichat its not required to register. We offer you guest chatting without registration. Just one click to start to chatting,yes, just one click is enough to start chatting at yesichat. Choose a desired username and start chatting with just one click. Start talking to strangers with just one click without registration as guest. We have cut down your pain of registration, you can start guest chatting in our guest group chat rooms without registration. No registration is needed to chat online at yesichat.

Many of us live a supressed real life. Chat Rooms are proving to be a great mode of relief for many people. Either you are a teen, an adult, women, men or from any age group, chat rooms were and will always be the best place to pass your time and forget your sorrows. Getting to know new people and sharing your emotions is very easy in an online chat room. The feeling of being anonymous gives you the freedom to speak of anything that lies within your heart. Now that we have introduced a feature that allows a user to add a shortcut to our browser app to their home screen on windows pc and android, you may try using the option to shorten the time period between finding and using the app(in case you forget the url/domain name or app name). The shortcut opens the app with one tap and imitates a dekstop app on desktop and android app on android, so its fairly easy to use(exactly similar) and is a browser so its secure on the other hand. Start chatting with strangers now with just one click, your new friends are waiting for you.

Online chat rooms with avatar

We let users create their own avatar and use them while chatting in the chat rooms. Chat rooms with avatars really gives a unique kind of taste to the conversations we are looking to take on. Who doesn’t like colours? Everyone loves to be apart of colourful environment. Avatars in a chat room can be of great fun when you are bored of just texting all day. Along with sharing images and videos, you can upload your own avatar or profile image to attract new strangers. In group chat rooms the choice of avatar plays a vital role in impressing your co-chatters. A new addition has been made to advantage of using avatar in your daily chatting habit. With the new avatar update you will be able to use your avatar in various forms of stickers depicting/displaying at least 14 types of emotions(will be increased in later updates). Just one click to join the fun and start chatting.

Social, Clean and Decent Chatting website

Be social when you get to meet new people from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Asia and other parts of the world. Be decent while you chat, your first impression determines it if you are going to have a good relation or going to be ignored. Talk with strangers in chat rooms to make new friends but make sure you always keep it clean, your decent and neat attitude will act as the ladder for your strong relationship with any user you meet. Once you make new friends you can make your own chat rooms with friends. At just one click you may start chatting without registration but you shall make sure not to be mean.