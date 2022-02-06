For exam desk sizes and pricing just click here

For exam desk sizes and pricing just click here

Examination Tables a€“ Examination Room Equipment such as: Ritter and Mid dining tables a€“ Ritter 204, Ritter 108, Mid dining tables, 604 examination table, and electricity test dining tables like the Ritter 222, Ritter 223, Midmark 305, Midmark 405, Mid desk systems.

Mobile ultrasounds and ultrasound imaging gear such as Healcerion Sonon 300L, Sonon 300C, Sonoscape A6, Sonoscape S2, Eden mobile ultrasounds, Sonosite 180 Plus ultrasounds, Soundmed ultrasounds and more including brand-new OB GYN ultrasound machines with convex, linear and transvaginal probe / transducers

Drop available. Phone 858-263-4894 to get or get pricing and availableness. Various other d area lighting, mayo stands,Welch allyn otoscopes, opthalmascopes, wall surface attached blood pressure level, mobile temperature gauges, Ritter M9 and M11 sterlizer / autoclaves along with other exam space is iamnaughty gratis devices. For drop and prices name 858-263-4894 for Ca and 804-929-6886 for Richmond Virginia.

iMedical Ritter Mid dining tables ENT furniture Mid dining tables and Ritter 230 ENT seat in photograph. The Ritter 222, 223 and Midmark 622 and 623 are called a€?barrier freea€? given that they remain merely 18 inches off the ground.

Electricity process Chairs and Electric Exam seats like Mimark 75L, Midmark 111, Midmable placement, Midmark 119, Midmark 417 Podiatry seat, models and more. In search of a certain energy procedure couch design mail you at or contact us at 858-263-4894 or 858-652-1259 even more images and home elevators Ritter, Mid dining tables follow this link

Used, restored medical center beds from Stryker and Hill Rom in stock today like slope Rom Advance 1000 show, Hill Rom Advanta P1600, mountain Rom 100 years, slope Rom P1900 TotalCare athletics with air mattress program, mountain Rom P1900 TotalCare cures sleep, mountain Rom P3200 Versacare bed, Hill Rom CareAssist bed, Hill Rom attraction 2 birthing sleep, slope Rom attraction 3 birthing bed, Hill Rom Affinity 4 maternity sleep, Stryker safe 2 circular railway, Stryker safe 2 square train, Stryker safe 3, Stryker Go benefit bed alongside bed versions like bariatric beds from Joerns and KCI such as the Stryker Bari 10A, Camtech LTC 850 bed and slope Rom 1840 TotalCare bariatric medical bedrooms that sit into a full couch position. A lot more Hospital sleep photo and cost view here

Stryker and Hill Rom Stretchers a€“ fully reconditioned slope Rom P8000 and P8005 Transtar stretcher gurneys, Stryker Prime collection stretchers 1105, 1115 and a€?Ma€? Series stretcher types including 1005, 1007, 1015, 1025 systems, 1231, 721, 1501, 738 brands as well as other systems in inventory

Welch Allyn patient tracks, GE Dinamap a€“ Carescape V100 100 displays, Datascope Spectrum, Passport 2 tracks with SP02, ECG, blood circulation pressure and Temperature characteristics and many additional patient tracks with CO2, ECG and SP02 restored with a-1 year warranty.

Additional information on Crucial Sign client displays just click here call us at 858-263-4894 for cost and access additionally by mail at

Neo Natal infant devices for sale such as: Drager IsoletteA® Infant Incubator (systems C2000 and C2000e) Refurbished a€“ Drager Resuscitaire baby Warmer child cribs, infant machines, baby phototherapy lighting and. Wanting baby, NEO Natal, NICU healthcare machines? E-mail or call us for current cost and availability at the warehouse stores with wholesale rates.

Stryker Renaissance strechers, Stryker 5050 stretcher, 5051 chair gurney, Stryker PACU stretcher gurneys plus. OB-GYN stretchers including mountain Rom 8050 model therefore the Stryker 1061 a€?Gynniea€? stretchers. E mail us for existing items and prices. More about Stretcher and Gurney’s follow this link

Cardiac tone ultrasounds with cardiac probes, convex probes and one year warranty. Ultrasounds for muscles skeletal, vascular, stomach scientific studies plus. GE, Philips, Siemens ultrasound products in stock now. More on Ultrasound / Imaging products view here

Seeking MRI, X Ray or CT devices? We are constantly obtaining all about used a€“ refurbished imaging devices appearing out of healthcare facilities and certainly will help you get quality X ray products for the cost.