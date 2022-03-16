Finding a companion isn’t just beneficial for the heart

It’s never too late for single seniors to feel the giddy excitement of meeting someone new, and thanks to today’s technology, the over-50 crowd doesn’t have to venture into bars to find a new love. Whether looking for a serious relationship, occasional companionship or friendship, senior dating sites connect the older generation with the perfect match. In fact, a recent Forbes article claimed that one-third of seniors who have dated within the last five years have turned to dating apps for help. If your senior hasn’t jumped online to find a partner yet, here are eight senior dating sites you might suggest that they try.

Silver Singles

Singles 50 and up looking for an educated, intelligent companion will want to check this site out. More than 80% of its members have a university degree, and an in-depth personality quiz ensures matches are truly interested in finding a long-term relationship. What’s really nice is that instead of having to constantly check on new available members, they send new matches to your senior every day. A basic membership is free, or they can pay a premium membership of $ per month to view all profile visitors and use the mobile app.

eHarmony

Since 2020, eHarmony has been the go-to dating site for finding a serious commitment. Although it’s not only for seniors, members are filtered by age group, allowing older adults to find a companion who matches 15 similar characteristics including romance, intellect and social values. After registering and filling out a detailed profile, a basic free membership earns the ability to wink at matches, respond to a first message, and see recent visitors to their page. Once you’re sure this is the dating platform for them, a premium membership costs between $36 and $70 per month and provides photos of matches as well as unlimited communication. It’s a higher price tag than most dating sites require, but it can be worth it for members aiming to find long-term love.

Christian Mingle

For religious seniors, Christian Mingle is the perfect site for finding someone with similar faith. Their slogan is �Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is here,� indicating that most members are looking for a God-centered serious relationship. The site sends up to seven possible matches each day, and a 10-day free trial lets members send and accept email and text messages as well as engage in common forums. Once your senior finds someone they’re interested in getting to know, a $ per month membership must be purchased to interact. Discounts apply for both three-month and six-month memberships.

Compatible Partners

Gay seniors looking for love will appreciate this site’s streamlined process for matching members. It may take a while to complete the 32 Dimensions of Compatibility test, but after that the site will send potential partners based on preferences for intellect, extroversion, conscientiousness, athleticism and more. Since it’s owned by eHarmony, the platform and pricing are very similar. A one-month plan is $, four-month is $, and a twelve-month membership is $. While this may sound more expensive than other dating sites, keep in mind that their goal is to find someone who wants a commitment as much as your loved one does.

Date My Age

For seniors who would like a budget-friendly option for finding companions, Date My Age may be the answer. It has members from all over the world, offering a perfect opportunity to meet someone locally or in a place they’d like to travel. After a quick registration in which they upload a photo and designate an age group interest, they can read and respond to initial messages for free. Once they become interested in pursuing those conversations, your senior can use site credits to continue chatting and even begin video communication. Credits can be purchased on a monthly plan-for instance 50 credits per month costs $. It’s an affordable way to decide if the site is right for your loved one.

50 Plus Club

This site was one of the first senior dating sites, and it allows individuals to choose between a long-term relationship, friendship or both. There’s a no-pressure feeling as members chat about various topics in different groups online, and many local groups organize in-person meetings and social events. Even when attending these events just to find friends and get out of the house, couples often find each other. It’s free to search for relationships that match your senior’s interests as well as communicate with premium members, reply to messages, and participate in the forums. A premium membership starts at $30 per month and offers unlimited access to contacting members.

Senior Match

Whether looking for a travel mate, an activity partner, a companion for dinner or a lifelong love, this site aims to connect seniors with others who want the same thing. All matches are local, and the minimum age to join is 50. Profiles are very detailed, which keeps members from wasting their time on someone who is only searching for a fling. The site and app are both designed to be easy for seniors to use, and membership begins at $20 per month.

Tinder

Tech-savvy seniors may prefer this dating app for finding a match. Profile questions aren’t as detailed as some of the other senior platforms, so it’s a good place to start if looking for casual dating. Members will receive local suggestions based on their proximity and preferences, and they can simply swipe left if uninterested or right if they seem like a good fit. Tinder will send a notification if members have matched, and they provide photo verification so there’s no concern over fake profile pics. Basic membership is free, and premium services start at $20 per month with discounted pricing for 6-month and 12-month service.

Jumping back into the dating scene may be scary, but studies show that companionship does wonders for seniors’ overall health and well-being. According to Harvard Medical School, seniors who are lonely often die earlier, while those with warm relationships tend to live longer and happier. Another study released by Greater Good Magazine reports that a life that maximizes social interaction and human-to-human contact is good for the brain � particularly the aging brain. So if you’d like your senior to enjoy a long, healthy life in their golden years, help them pick one of our suggested senior dating sites and start swiping. You all might just find someone nobody knew was missing.

For over 20 years, Elizabeth Schreckenberg has written feature articles and marketing copy for various St. Louis area businesses and publications. Up until now, her life involved juggling freelance assignments while raising three wonderful kids, but she recently added concern for her aging parents into the mix. She hopes that the research put into each SeniorsMatter article will not only arm her with knowledge to keep her parents healthy and safe, but also help our readers who have the same concerns for their loved ones.