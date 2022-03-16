Figure 2 displays different X-ray diffraction patterns of MgFe

2 O 4 nanoparticles with temperature varying from 500 to 800°C. The two ferrite samples calcined at 500–600°C were obtained as single spinel phase with peaks at 220, 311, 400, 511, and 440, corresponding to the cubic spinel structure (JCPDS card. no. 01-071-1232) . It is showed that the increase in temperature is associated with the improvement of MgFe 2 O 4 powders. However, from 700 to 800°C, new phases of ?-Fe 2 O 3 were observed. The spinel phase of MgFe 2 O 4 was confirmed by five XRD peaks at 220, 311, 400, 511, and 440 crystal planes. Results reported in Table 1 also indicate that the crystallite size of MgFe 2 O 4 was positively associated with the calcination temperature . As temperature moved from 500 to 800°C with 100°C interval, the average crystallite size was expanded from 18 to 61 nm. For the “a” lattice parameter, XRD spectra showed that for MgFe 2 O 4 nanoparticles, the value fell in the range of 8.344–8.378 A.

The SEM images of different samples of MgFe 2 O 4 nanoparticles corresponding to four calcination temperature points of 500°C, 600°C, 700°C, and 800°C are shown in Figures 3(a)–3(d). Visually, the images showed consistent implication with the XRD results. To be specific, particle size of the prepared samples were found to be proportionally increasing with temperature. This could possibly be due to the aggregation and coalescence during desiccation.

The TEM image of MgFe 2 O 4 synthesized at 500°C is presented in Figure 4(a). Evidently, the magnesium ferrite nanoparticles resulted from the solution combustion method were uniform in terms of morphology and crystallite size and reached the particle size of approximately 30 nm.

Figure 4(b) shows chemical purities and elemental composition of the MgFe 2 O 4 materials produced by energy dispersive X-ray analysis (EDX). The existence of Mg, O, and Fe was determined by their corresponding peaks and the absence of other characteristic peaks. On the contrary, the synthesized sample was pure and did not contain any other elements.

The UV-Visible absorption spectrum was obtained to investigate the optical properties of magnesium ferrite calcined at 500–600°C as shown in Figure 5. By using the Kubelka–Munk equation, the band gap of MgFe 2 O 4 samples was determined from reflectance spectra via conversion to absorbance . The band gap energy E g (eV) of the synthesized photocatalyst is calculated by the following equation:

In addition, significant and proportional decline of peak intensity with respect to irradiation time was also recognized in these two spectra

where , , and are the Planck constant (6. ?34 J·s·photon ?1 ), the speed of light (3.10 ?8 m·s ?1 ), and the wavelength at the absorption edge (nm), respectively . At wavelengths 500 and 600°C, of the samples was calculated to be 679 nm and 687 nm, respectively. Therefore, the calculated band gap energy values are 1.83 eV and 1.81 eV for the MgFe 2 O 4 samples calcined at 500°C and 600°C, respectively.

3.2. Photocatalytic Activity of Magnesium Ferrite Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles of the MgFe 2 O 4 were tested for catalytic activities by performing photo-Fenton-like degradation of MB. Figures 6(a)–6(e) show different UV-Visible spectra of MB with MgFe 2 O 4 photocatalyst corresponding to varying conditions including the calcination temperature of the absorbent, availability of H 2 O 2 , and presence of light irradiation.