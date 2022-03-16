Fast cash outs are the best thing about a casino and I judge a casino on this only

Well, Guts casino offers a lot of softwares, and most popular ones is here – Netent, Quickfire, NYX, and many others

/I did 2 withdrawals from this casino and got both of them without any problems and no delays. Because the time taken by a casino to give you your money tell you their intent. A very profitable casino for me and I think this one is a 9 for me. This is why I always go with casinos which have more than 1 software giving the games.

Guts casino is interesting online casino, but they do not give welcome bonuses to players from my country, but after I have chat with their support asking them to allow me to claim welcome bonuses because I just want to play, they told me that they have sent email to management to look at my case. Next day I got email from someone with name Tony, who tell me that he is casino manager, and he look at my case, and they happy to allow me to claim any bonuses they advertise! Really good service and good managment, and of course this manager is very clever and good guy, I am just regular player at guts now, and he did right decision!Customer support is great, I have always used live chat button if I have questions or need help, and always someone appear and help me to answer on my questions or resolve my problems, but after more than a year of playing I can say that I did not have many problems or questions, just couple of times.Bonuses and promotions at casino are great. Sometimes casino guts give me free spins just nothing, I just get email which sayng at which game I can play my free spins. Also all free spins in this casino do not have any wagering requirements, it is super great. I do love their current weekly promotion called Thursday triple.

Overall it is definetely great online casino, one of the best

If I deposit 50$ during Thursday – I will get 20 FS on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And all FS will be without wagering requirements, it is awesome promotion!Withdrawals are paid within max 2 hours, it can’t be longer. Most my withdrawals paid within a hour, even a bit faster.

One of my favorite casinos. I play here because of their mobile website u2013 in my opinion, one of the best casinos designed for Android. It’s easy to play and navigate. Great range of the game providers including Yggdrasil and Play’n Go.

To be honest, I didn’t want to join to this casino at first, because I mean, it’s called Guts Casino, which makes me sick just thinking about. I’m not sure, maybe I’m missing a meaning, but what ever. /The thing that did get me, is amount of spins you can get while depositing, so I decided to give it a go.The registration was really quick, and right away I could tell that this casino is nice. /I’ve been on a high-rated casino spree, but I didn’t manage to see this casino in the top 100. /Anyways, I fell in love with the amount of spins you get while depositing and playing. /I deposited 20$, and got 10$, and 50 free pins. /I didn’t like the fact that you had to play Starburst. /I https://casinosreview.ca/quatro-casino remember being in this other casino where the free spins you get are used on Avalon II, but I love Avalon, and I didn’t really like Starburst.I like that this casino supports multiple platforms, like NetEnt. I’ not a fan of Netent, and these other software also. /I’m not saying the software is bad, but I have little experience with that software, and with NetEnt I just like a few slots. /I didn’t know they do a monthly reload bonus for free spins, but if I have to play that game with those spins, I probably wont come back to this casino.After I deposited and was already having a lot of spins on Starburst, I wanted to keep going and was doing 0.5 and 0.6 bets. /It got raked up very quickly, but I’ve yet to meet the wagering requirements. I also won a lot of scatters and I have a lot of free spins still available for usage.