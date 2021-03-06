Faq’s So what does picking вЂњGet DateвЂќ mean?

What exactly is DOWN?

DOWN is considered the most honest dating software offered to satisfy locals nearby – you can select whether you prefer an informal relationship OR an even more serious one. Unlike other dating apps, we view sexuality as a healthy and balanced, normal, and essential aspect to relationships; we are all grownups, therefore sexual intention and attraction really should not be hidden. We think it’s healthiest for everybody included if individuals are up-front as to what they need, by indicating should they need to get (a) DATE or GET DOWN.

Whoa. Slow down.

Swiping up to Get means that are date believe that person has girlfriend/boyfriend potential. Essentially, youвЂ™d like something significantly more than a hookup.

Think about вЂњGet DownвЂќ?

Swiping down seriously to Get Down means you are interested in one thing casual – possibly some products plus some hookups, you’re instead of the look for one thing severe.

Am I going to be notified with me and vice versa if I select to Get Down with someone and they select to Get Date?

WeвЂ™ve got you covered. In the event that you match because of the intentions which can be samee.g. The two of you state GET DATE), we are going to inform you. We will still match you but we’ll let you know you both like each other and should talk more first if you chose differently.

Will my buddies see i will be utilizing the application? Does it upload to my Facebook?

DOWN was created in order to prevent situations that are awkward. We NEVER post anything to your Facebook news or wall feed. Your pals will NEVER know if you’d like to Get Down or Get Date using them unless they wish to also. You do not show up in Facebook’s Graph Search for our app, make sure to keep the default setting to show вЂњOnly MeвЂќ in the privacy settings if you want to make sure. At the time of April 30, 2015, Twitter changed their platform, killing the idea that is original of your pals and secretly matching together with them, without anybody once you understand whom makes use of DOWN. As a result of those modifications, it would likely now be feasible for friends and family to infer whom utilizes DOWN when using it by themselves.

exactly exactly How https://fetlife.reviews/transgenderdate-review/ can I learn who would like to Get Down or Get Date with me personally? Will they be notified once I swipe to them?

They will not be notified until they swipe you to Get Down/Date when you swipe to Get Down or Get Date on someone. Only if the two of you have actually chosen one another do you want to both be notified (via email and/or Facebook notifications, according to your settings ). You will be notified in the DOWN application via notification. Just the two different people matched get notified.

We produced regret and mistake who We selected to have Down or Get Date. How do I undo this?

Just look for that particular individual within the search bar that is appвЂ™s. Click вЂњUndo” on the image or swipe halfway the direction that is opposite youвЂ™re set! Crisis averted.

So what does LEFT that is swiping suggest?

Swiping left skips see your face totally. You donвЂ™t desire to go forth on a date or hookup using this individual. DonвЂ™t stress, you can easily nevertheless improve your brain and swipe right right right back if it absolutely was a mistake that is hasty.

What exactly is my DOWN Score and just what does it suggest?

Your DOWN Score is calculated by taking a look at exactly how many views you have, ‘Get Down/Get Date’ swipes/clicks, as well as your myspace and facebook. Fundamentally, it is your attractiveness score. This does not always mean everyone else having a rating is a person on our web web site. You are able to presently visualize it just within our iOS application (get towards the Settings web page).

What are Nearby Picks (Daily Picks) and exactly how will they be chosen?

Nearby Picks are curated outcomes according to your requirements. You can expect to get brand new outcomes every time when we have actually good people to give you! As time passes DOWN will discover what you are actually to locate in a prospective date or one time fling to go back more appropriate results.

May I search according to location/relationship/sexual choices?

You can find male and female filters in the menu, permitting you to browse by gender. Our mobile app simply take into account lots of facets whenever choosing which individuals to explain to you, including intimate choices and location. Ensure that you permit location for the application!

We received an email or text someone that is saying to obtain Down/Get Date, however when We login We canвЂ™t see whom its. Exactly why is that?

Congrats! That email was received by you because one of the friends desired to ask you to definitely join DOWN. We only reveal whom that occurs when you occur to click “Get Down/Get Date” in it as well.

I favor the basic concept and wish my buddies to become listed on! How do I anonymously ask them?

It is possible to distribute the love anonymously using the key admirer option within our mobile application to deliver a pal ONE text them to join or by using the anonymous email option on our web version – your friends will never know it was you who invited them from us asking. Simply click the вЂњSpread the LoveвЂќ website website link within the top right of our web site to get going. You may want to share right down to your Facebook, Twitter, or Bing+ sites. These processes aren’t anonymous.

I keep attempting to join and join but I canвЂ™t! How come this occurring?

First off, weвЂ™ve surely got to make certain youвЂ™re older than 18. If you don’t, this is the reason you canвЂ™t enter. If you’re over the age of 18 and they are nevertheless experiencing a challenge, log away from all Facebook apps and accounts on your own phone and then decide to try once more.

Where are notification email messages from DOWN sent?

All of the communication is provided for your current email address connected with your Facebook account. If you want to change it out, please deliver us an email utilizing the type about this web page.

Because sad as its, i do believe its time and energy to delete my account. How do I delete?

Now you can disable your bank account through the settings web page.