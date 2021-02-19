Facebook Live with Principal & Dukes Education MD. Over the course of the hour, more than 500 Facebook users joined up with the real time video clip talk.

Facebook Live with Principal & Dukes Education MD. Over the course of the hour, more than 500 Facebook users joined up with the real time video clip talk.

Today, Cardiff Sixth Form College (CSFC) held its first ever Facebook video that is live with Principal, Mr. Gareth Collier and Managing Director of Dukes Education, Mr. Glenn Hawkins.

All pupils, moms and dads, partners and agents of CSFC had been invited to become listed on the Facebook event that is live 11.30am вЂ“ 12.30pm BST, to inquire of any concerns that they had about life in the university and also the brand brand new partnership between CSFC and Dukes Education.

Speaking about the partnership that is new Dukes Education, Mr. Collier said:</ph2

вЂњWe is supposed to be enhancing the caliber of everything we do in many different different areas by joining together the no.1 provider of A-levels in britain plus the number 1 provider of data and help for Oxbridge applications, US and university that is medical. ItвЂ™s a married relationship manufactured in paradise, whereby we could bring the very best of two globes together to own support that is best to your pupils.

вЂњIn regards to CSFCвЂ™s eyesight, little changed however it is improved. Our company is looking to walk on three feet into our future вЂ“ the why not check here leg that is first end up being the supply of scholastic quality, something that weвЂ™ve become recognized for; the next could be with regards to exemplary college placements, something that we’re additionally renown for; and thirdly, we are targeting improved pastoral enrichment to make sure that our pupils aren’t just capable of getting to top college courses, but they are additionally enable to keep at the top college courses and never to simply be here, but to flourish here.вЂќ

Mr. Hawkins then went on to mention:

вЂњThe partnership between Dukes Education and CSFC is one thing weвЂ™ve worked difficult for the time that is long make a real possibility.

We just partner and get organizations which are additive to Dukes, where we believe that we become a significantly better organization due to our account of this organisation, and where we believe we could add value for them. With CSFC this is certainly very difficult, because where can you go whenever top that is youвЂ™re of league tables?

вЂњAs Gareth claims, we currently do have a predicament where in actuality the synergies are definitely apparent. Without question, CSFC appeals to us with regards to the grade of A-level supply. The league tables show that, and theyвЂ™ve demonstrated it during the last seven years. Likewise, Dukes Education have actually supplied the finest quality consultancy to pupils who would like to advance to Oxford University, Cambridge University, Medicine, Ivy League, United States Of America. WeвЂ™ve helped significantly more than 60,000 pupils due to that. Bringing the 2 leading providers together in this manner produces a serious remarkable force, however the genuine beneficiaries have to be the pupils therefore we are pleased to be up to speed.вЂќ

