Extra Vegas: 80 Free Spins No Deposit

Extra Vegas is here to banish your winter blues. They are giving all new players an amazing 80 free spins no deposit to use, and a massive 250% bonus of up to €1000

This deal is absolutely ridiculous and is, the perfect way to kick start your new casino account. So what are you waiting?!

Extra Vegas Kasino

It all started back in 2001 when Extra Vegas Casino first opened their virtual doors. Now fast forward 17 years and they now boast to having over one million players from across the world.

Extra Vegas first set https://www.casinosreview.ca/play-n-go/ out and set a goal, which was to provide casino lovers with an extensive selection of online games, which can be accessed across all platforms, from anywhere in the world.

Now any casino, which has over one million users can safely say they have met their goal and some. But don’t let this put you off as Extra Vegas is continually growing and do this by gaining new business and also adding new casino games on a regular basis.

Extra Vegas has been on the scene for a long time, they provide some of the best casino entertainment to people who enjoy gambling, by giving them the opportunity to do it within their own environment.

They provide over 500 casino games from more than 10 different software developers. Games include slots, roulette, poker, baccarat, bingo, keno, and an intensive selection of live dealer options such as live roulette, live poker and live blackjack.

Free Spins No Deposit

Claiming your 80 no deposit free spins is very simple. Simply hit the sign up tab below, complete the easy registration form and see 80 free spins no deposit hit your account instantly!

Extra Vegas Casino has cleverly put together an amazing welcome package, which consists of a massive match bonus. You will get a massive 250% welcome bonus up to €$1000 on your first deposit

1st Deposit – 250% Bonus up to $€1000

Promotions don’t just stop at 77 no deposit free spins and match welcome bonuses on your first deposit, no they just keep coming. Take a look at the other current promotions this incredible casino is running:

The Grand Slots Mania – They are having a maniacal month for our Grand Slots Mania tournament with generous cash prizes

Sunday Storm Win up to $2,500 every Sunday

?100,000 July Cash Back – Win A$K in what must be the richest tourney of the year

Best BitCoin Bonus – 400% Bonus if you deposit by Bitcoin

The Grand VIP Tournament – They have stacks of cash lined up as prizes for The Grand VIP Tournament

Loyalty Cashback – To show their appreciation they give cash back into your account.

Sunday Storm – Start your Sunday in style with their Sunday Storm tournament where you could win up to $2,

Thermal Thursday– It’s heating up and amazing prizes are due to be won every Thursday

Extra Vegas is staying one step ahead as they accept many different payment options, these include Bitcoin Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, EntroPay, PayPal Paysafe, Neteller, Giropay, EPS, Ekonto, ePay, OIWI, Trustly and Skrill.

Extra Vegas conduct their transactions in the following currencies: British Pound Sterling, Euros, US Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Swedish Kroner and more.

Extra Vegas is ruled and regulated by Costa Rica. Costa Rica and one of the leading regulators in the casino industry.

Extra Vegas and its trained customer support team are ready to hear from you. They can be contacted in a number of ways, which include:

Extra Vegas is at hand to help anyone that feels like they bling facilities. At the bottom of the site, you will find links to Responsible Gambling.