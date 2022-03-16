Ex. 17.six Tempus est, mm. 14-27: Benedicite Deum, mais aussi enarrate omnia mirabilia eius

A setting in the Lamentations out-of Jeremiah for Maundy Thursday Holy Times is related to Frescobaldi on the Bologna manuscript Q 43, an enthusiastic anthology probably assembled in Rome regarding center of seventeenth millennium (the newest papers could have been defined as Roman, once 1650)

Note: + = forgotten region; LU = Liber Usualis. The fresh new motets try designated according to list of basso continuo part-bookpare the fresh new liturgical tasks and supply considering when you look at the Roche 1986, in which times are derived from the new formal papal identification out-of cultus. ____________________________________________________________

Regrettably, new Altus area-guide of your own Liber secundus, which also consists of parts getting Cantus II, is actually destroyed on only understood gang of part-books towards range, in order for simply 14 of thirty-a couple of concertos is also from the transcribed within totality (a 15th is actually recoverable of another supply). In lieu of new series out-of Frescobaldi’s contemporaries in the St. Peter’s, the Liber secundus doesn’t appear to have become chosen or setup on one precise liturgical standards (pick Desk 17.1). And additionally texts for many specific liturgical hours, the options of your own collection provide motets to have feasts of one’s Lord, the new Virgin Mary, the newest Sacred Center, new Ascension, martyrs, and you can male or female saints, particular with increased alleluias having Eastertide. Regarding Vatican manuscript Chigi Q. VIII. 205-206 Frescobaldi duplicated around three excerpts away from Virgilio Mazzocchi’s 1640 Sacri flores for 2-cuatro voices and you will continuo: �Nel motetto Veni sponsa Christi del Mazzocchio Alleluia,� �Nel motetto Sacerdotes Dei del Mazzocchi,� and �Omnes sancti.�

An assessment of the Liber secundus with the paradigm of the short sacred concerto, Viadana’s Cento concerti ecclesiastici regarding 1602, reveals that Frescobaldi achieved their messages of a bigger, faster purely liturgical looks of sources; in some cases there is no way to determine the exact attraction (if any) of these works.

Four of your own motets try obtained to have solo voice (canto otherwise tenor) and you may continuo, seven for a few voices of various ranges, and half a dozen to have five sounds (constantly CATB); speaking of much outnumbered of the 14 setup for 2 voices out of different selections and you may continuo. (Regrettably, the fresh motets to possess CC/bc are all incomplete because the C2 is actually printed in the fresh new Altus partbook.) The new motets to have solo voice basically tell you a relatively rapid decorative singing range deployed over a slowly-swinging bass and often doing work in syncopation against it. For each solo function consists of a quick section within the triple meter. of your motets include triple parts: O3/step 1, 3/step one, 3/2,O3/2, most of the around three whole notes into scale, and C3/2, about three halves, essentially prompted by particular aspect of the text message, age. grams., �bless Goodness and you will state most of the his remarkable performs�:

Frescobaldi’s means was an effective dignified and you will expressive account of its moving text as well as least partially refutes Liberati’s blanket condemnation from Frescobaldi because an effective sacred singing author

Despite Liberati’s strictures, Girolamo do make an effort to portray the brand new regions of the text, just like the witness the fresh new suspensions on the �tristitia� (�sorrow�) and/or melisma to the �et celle-ci consoletur� (�who will system�) into the �Aspice Domine,� as well as the obtrusive Grams into �Sol� during the �Ipsi sum desponsata.�

Where in fact the motets are a singing trout, like other of your basses when you look at the Frescobaldi’s instrumental canzonas it�s described as a fairly retrogressive medication. The low voice is not a different range but an embellishment-often very ornamented-of your continuo bass (or the continuo are a reduced total of a low singing line). On the tripla parts that can be found and additionally on these functions the fresh several outlines are quite similar.

The brand new collection constitutes functions Carissimi, �We. C.�, Carlo [Caprioli] del Violino, Carlo Rainaldi, Grams. F. Marcorelli, and you can �M.Meters.� (?Marco Marazzoli)-Roman maestri di cappella of your own 1630s.