Every survey takes a population, but which population it represents is as important as the survey questions

OK – I’m on board with saying the Pew data are only an accurate picture of what self-identified LDS think they ought to say.

Lol – only 56% said they found their mission to be very valuable at gaining converts – while 80% said it was very valuable in preparing them for their career.

What is polygamy? Polygamy is marriage to two or more wives. The first recorded polygamist was Lamech who took unto himself two wives (Genesis 4:19).

Is polygamy the same as adultery? Adultery is the sinful intercourse of a person with someone who is not his one lawful and Scriptural marriage partner. It was forbidden in the Jewish law (Exedus ) and was punishable by death (Leviticus ). Polygamy is merely adultery on a permanent basis. Polygamy is always adultery, but adultery is not always polygamy.

Is adultery the same as fornication? The origin of these two words was different, fornication being the sin of unlawful intercourse by an unmarried person, and adultery the sin committed by a ent usage the words several times are used to mean the same thing (see Revelation 2:20-22). It might be said that they are different forms of the same sin.

Therefore, adultery and fornication are essentially the same sin according to the Bible meaning

Does the New Testament forbid polygamy? The New Testament says that marriage to another partner while the first partner is still living is adultery (Romans 7:1-3). No fornicator or adulterer shall inherit the kingdom of God (1 Corinthians 6:9,10). Since a polygamist is an adulterer, he cannot inherit the kingdom of God.

Is polygamy sinful for a man and for a woman? 1 Corinthians 7:2 says, �Let every man have his own wife, and let every woman have her own husband.� Polygamy is sinful for male or female. Women e husband do not each have their own husbands.

That makes sense for the polygamy = morally wrong kinda responses – but what about something like only 49% who labeled �not drinking tea and coffee� as essential for being a �good Mormon�

Is it possible to escape from polygamy after practicing it for a long time? 1 Corinthians 6:9,10 lists many types of sinners, including fornicators and adulterers. As noticed above, a polygamist is actually an adulterer (Romans 7:1-3). Then 1 Corinthians 6:11 says, concerning the members of the church at Corinth, �And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.� These adulterers and fornicators had repented and been cleansed from their past life by obeying the Gospel. If all types of sinners could be cleansed in Corinth, all types, including polygamists, can be cleansed if they repent and obey as did the people of Corinth.

Is it Necessary for one to repent of the sin of polygamy? Repentance is a change of mind which results in a change of life (Matthew ,29). Before a person is baptized for the remission of sins, he must believe in Jesus Christ (Mark ), confess his faith in Christ (Acts 8:37), and repent of his sins (Acts 2:38). Without real faith, without a sincere confession of his faith, and without real repentance, baptism does not bring remission of sins. To be baptized without repentance cannot bring forgiveness (Acts 2:38).

How does one repent of polygamy? The sin of polygamy must be repented of in the same way as any other sin. The polygamist changes his mind, heart, and life. He turns away from all his sins and turns to Christ, the Savior from all sin. He reverses his entire life and determines to change every sinful practice. But his repentance is not real unless he brings forth the fruits of repentance (Luke 3:8). This means putting away all wives except the true one. Just as a thief must give up stealing, so must a polygamist give up polygamy, or else his repentance is not sincere, and his baptism is worthless.