Even though they was in fact a team, they merely spotted both since co-professionals in lieu of nearest and dearest.

Not surprisingly, Clover’s teammates performed appear to be unfortunate about his death.

Ironwood’s Class

Clover is a member of Ironwood’s classification, whose very first mission was probably fix international communication by the replacement the new CCTS that with Amity Colosseum given that a beneficial satellite and you can give the country throughout the Salem. As a result, he was certainly James Ironwood’s best somebody.

Atlas Academy

Clover is students on Atlas and you will graduated as the a member of one’s military.

James Ironwood

Ironwood is Clover’s advanced. Clover had high believe and kept respect getting your. Into the “Having Family Such as”, even with reading Ruby’s caution, Clover failed to betray Ironwood and you may is willing to go after their extremist tips and you can simply take Qrow. After explaining to Qrow as to the reasons he won’t betray Ironwood due it their believe inside the your, he had been murdered of the Tyrian Callows. Prior to the guy died however, Clover appeared to renounce his support to Ironwood and you may desired Qrow best wishes which have finishing your.

Adept Operatives

Vine Zeki

Vine is actually Clover’s teammate.

Elm Ederne

Elm was Clover’s teammate. Into the “As the Significantly more than, Thus Lower than”, the two express a friendly handshake in advance of shedding down to Mantle to get rid of the latest Grimm intrusion.

Harriet Bree

Harriet was Clover’s teammate, but not are will likely be interpreted there is something greater ranging from the two of them. New cause for this is simply because Harriet was a lot more upset more Clover’s dying than just she would become if they had been indeed simply teammates.

Inside “War”, Sit Ren confirms along with his Semblance one to Clover’s dying influenced Harriet way more than simply she help towards the.

Marrow Amin

“Try not to simply take Marrow.”

Marrow are Clover’s teammate. When you look at the “Pomp and you may Condition”, Marrow are shown to look-up in order to Clover, imitating his words and you may present whenever making the newest Schnee Soil Organization Mine #2.

Clover discovered humor inside the Marrow’s more childlike choices, laughing at him while the Marrow substantially tells a keen Atlas Soldier what happened on exploit.

Team STRQ

Qrow Branwen

Qrow and you may Clover playing cards

Clover and his group apprehended Qrow in Mantle, adopting the its unauthorized coming when you look at the an airship. As group premiered, Clover and his cluster apologized into the miscommunication, giving to begin with more than. Clover is described as the kind of person who Qrow constantly planned to getting. At the beginning of the friendship, Qrow did not love Clover and discovered him frustrating. [1]

Later, inside the “Adept Operatives”, both first started developing a friendship, being assigned to the goal on Schnee Soil Company Mine #dos together. Qrow help Clover learn about his Semblance of getting misfortune, to which Clover comforted your because of the telling Qrow not to defeat themselves up over one thing and jokingly winks on your.

Clover respected Qrow, advising him one his Semblance cannot identify him, listing one Qrow is a good part design for how he inspired and you may coached his nieces. Qrow started initially to heat up for the child randki w wieku 30 lat jako mД™Ејczyzna as a result away from your leading this out.

For the “Sparks”, Qrow and you will Clover have been viewed handmade cards along with her, in which Clover advised Qrow the children are fortunate they’d your, and advises Qrow not to ever deflect comments.

not, when Clover offered to trust Ironwood’s bundle during the Bad Case Condition, Qrow checked out him inside amaze, leading to some point to enhance among them. [2]

In advance of their battle, Clover attempted to rating Qrow to show himself over managed to help Robyn when you look at the “Which have Members of the family Such as these”. Qrow retaliates of the accusing Clover from influencing your. Clover had no tip which he was up against that have Tyrian Callows and you will notion of Qrow just like the big risk while also believing that he had been being manipulated by Tyrian Callows. This is why, he noticed both Qrow and you may Tyrian into the wrong side of legislation and you will felt like he previously to battle each of her or him whatever the. [3]

The two grew personal sufficient that in case Tyrian murdered Clover that have Qrow’s gun, Harbinger, one Qrow completely broke off, declaring a bloodstream-curdling intent so you can eliminate the scorpion Faunus into the revenge. Qrow think it is crazy which he got satisfied like a a good people. [4]

After the Clover’s death, Qrow left their Clover badge to keep in mind him because of the for the “This new Adversary out of Faith”. When Qrow tries to stop a-bomb of destroying Mantle in the “The last word”, he spends Clover’s badge to greatly help your control their Semblance and you may thanks a lot him to have permitting him end it.

Cluster RWBY

Ruby Rose

Ruby try one of several anybody the newest Adept-Ops grabbed during the Mantle. Following the woman discharge, the group apologized on the hassle for the reason that its miscommunications. Clover and you will Ruby structured new goal on the Schnee Dirt Business Mine #dos along with her and additionally Qrow and you can Jaune Arc. Following the an experience that have a great Geist, Clover informs Qrow the guy thinks you to their relative is pretty skilled.

Delighted Huntresses

Robyn Hill

Clover and you can Robyn did actually involve some background together, which have a sense of comprehension of one another.

In “Sparks”, Robyn prohibited new escort Clover is assigned to test this new Schnee Dirt Business Exploit #dos, requiring to learn why Dust offers aren’t being supplied to Mantle. Clover made an effort to overlook the companion due to the fact a beneficial common annual view-up, however, their bluff are viewed because of. So it conflict end in a great standoff involving the Happier Huntresses and you can Clover’s category. Clover reminded the lady she will see from proper courtroom channels, stating a combat won’t bode the lady election well, ultimately causing Robyn to let her or him due to. Before leaving, Clover really need Robyn all the best regarding elections.

Its relationships became sour inside “That have Household members Like these”, whenever Robyn accused Clover out of helping Ironwood, which she views since the a beneficial tyrant, when he attempted to peacefully stop Qrow. Clover made an effort to speak this lady down in advance of she assaulted him. After their airship damaged, Clover attempted to score Qrow to turn themselves out over help the woman.

Once Clover is murdered, Robyn spotted Qrow because the most useful Huntsman of these two. She stated that it wasn’t as he appeared alive, however, just like the Qrow actually made a decision to strive accomplish the best issue.