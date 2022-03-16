Even after saying that she isn’t really jealous from Monica and you may Chandler’s wedding, Rachel agrees for a “bonus night” with Ross

Seasons 7

It start making out throughout the hallway when Monica guides during the towards him or her. This leads to Monica canceling new celebrations away from this lady engagement, because she actually is sick and tired of Rachel taking the fresh new spotlight. (“The main one That have Monica’s Thunder”)

Phoebe chooses to help Monica and you may Chandler like just what she gets to them just like the something special because of their wedding. Monica becomes obsessed with getting Phoebe’s miracle cookie recipe. At the same time, given that Joey won the new boat throughout the silent public auction, Rachel chooses to show Joey so you’re able to sail his boat. (“The only On Proposal, Part 1”) Ross and Rachel consent they need to have acquired engagement gifts to have its Las vegas matrimony.

Rachel is promoted to Retail Manager for polo shopping in the Ralph Lauren, a situation that allows her to engage an individual assistant. This is the way she match Mark, the lady more youthful, beautiful boyfriend (“The main one Having Rachel’s Secretary”) just who she times, despite cautions regarding the lady manager. She uses the evening with Tag at your workplace, interested in important agreements so you’re able to Milan and this she failed to publish out. To keep face, she would rather blame Tag to the mistake. (“The only Where They’ve been Up All night”) As the Level is not section of this lady committed future plans, which has which have about three students, she holiday breaks with your on her 30th birthday. (“One In which All of them Change 30”)

Rachel are portrayed as that have one thing off a sweet enamel, discussing multiple cheesecakes which have Chandler plus eating the final from her or him off the hall floor. ("The one Utilizing the Cheesecakes")

When Joey was selected to have good Soapie award, Rachel ‘s the singular of the people to understand what good Soapie was. Joey invites her to your prizes ceremony, and Rachel admits you to definitely she uses a hair care bottles regarding shower to practice the girl anticipate message shortly after profitable a beneficial Grammy. (“Usually the one Which have Joey’s Prize”)

Rachel was reunited having Melissa, the lady just who she kissed passionately back in elderly 12 months for the college. Due to Phoebe’s disbelief and you will Melissa’s denial, Rachel kisses Melissa so she wouldn’t reduce “the only wild thing she had ever over” of the girl. Melissa accidently believes that Rachel are attracted to their and she feels safe adequate to show this lady attraction to help you Rachel, saying, “Oh my jesus! You like me personally”. Amazed, Rachel denies the lady. Embarrassed, Melissa hails a taxi cab and you may proposes to Rachel a great “kiss good-bye?”, Rachel once more rejects her and you will Melissa renders. Phoebe following kisses Rachel heartily and you can Rachel claims; “Exactly what the heck is actually you to definitely?” and you will Phoebe reacts because of the claiming “in order to see what most of the fool around involved.”. Rachel requires the way it try and you can she responds because of the stating that she is “had better.” Secretly Ross and you may Rachel carry out bed together with her 30 days before Monica’s Relationship when preparing the wedding invitations but agree not to share with somebody.

Was in advance of Chandler and you can Monica’s marriage, Phoebe and you may Rachel see an optimistic maternity test throughout the toilet rubbish. Phoebe believes it’s Monica’s, but given that Chandler and you can Monica share its earliest time zooms inside the towards the a disoriented Rachel, implying she is usually the one having pregnant.

Year 8

On wedding reception, Rachel confesses the girl maternity to help you Phoebe (“Usually the one Once ‘I Do'”). Later, she confesses her maternity in order to Chandler. Ultimately, she tells Ross that he’s the daddy. When you look at the sonogram, she cannot comprehend the baby in the beginning. Ross support their and you will she knows that she had heard of child but don’t see and you may thanked Ross having supplying the blessing to help you the woman. (“The one In which Rachel Tells Ross”). The baby is designed during their intimate one night remain when these people were one another insecure, being that Rachel try envious away from Monica’s involvement, and Ross hadn’t had intercourse during the half a year.