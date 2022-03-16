Enduring was their wife, Mary Richardson; four sons, Howard Chase away from Arizona, D

C., Haywood White, Vernell Richardson Jr. and you can Carlos Richardson out of Charlotte; a few daughters, Kimbra Richardson and you will Erika Light from Charlotte; as well as 2 brothers, James C. Richardson and you may Darnell Richardson off Charlotte.

Plans was basically entrusted so you can A good.E. Grier and you will Sons Funeral Crematory of choice. Authored throughout the Chronicle Advertiser (Cheraw, SC), Thursday, .

A funeral service was held from the 2 p

A funeral service happened during the eleven a beneficial.yards. Saturday, July cuatro out of Boles Funeral service Family within the Southern area Pines with the Rev. David Bibey officiating. Burial then followed from the Bethesda Cemetery.

Produced during the Chesterfield County, Mrs. Canals was a child of your own later Gus and you may Maggie Livingston Hallway. She is actually a member of this new Crossroads Neighborhood Church.

Surviving are a brother, Frank Hallway of Lancaster; a sis, Blanche Briggs regarding Delaware; and you may a caretaker and you will niece, Jackie Monroe out of Southern area Pines.

A funeral occured during the cuatro p.m. Sunday, July step 3 away from Galilee Baptist Chapel, McBee. Burial accompanied in the Oak Tree Memorial Cemetery.

Produced inside Kershaw State, Mrs. Shannon try a girl of the late General Calhoun and Victoria Jackson. She gotten the woman studies regarding public colleges daddyhunt in your community and you may went to Galilee Baptist Chapel.

Surviving try a girl, Louella Drayton; three sisters, Marie McFarland and you can Summer Elerbee out of McBee, and you may Willie Mae Morris from Batesburg; eight grandchildren; eleven high-grand-children; and you may plenty of nieces, nephews, most other intimate household members and you may friends.

A funeral service happened during the 4 p.yards. Tuesday, July 18 from Earliest United Methodist Chapel. Burial followed during the Bethlehem Baptist Chapel Cemetery, Henry, Tenn.

Surviving is actually his spouse, Dicy Ellerby Bradley out-of Bronx, N

Memorials is generally made to The fresh Michael J. Fox Foundation to have Parkinson’s Look, Grand Main Station, P.O. Package 4777, Nyc, Letter.Y. 10063; or perhaps the American Cancer Area, c/o Kathy Treadway, P.O. Package 807, Cheraw, S.C. 29520

Born when you look at the Southern Fulton, Tenn., Mrs. Barham try a diverses Alonzo and you will Florence Lee Conn Pickle, and you may try the widow off Clyde Elizabeth. Barham. She are a musician each of the lady lifetime together with a great love of color even with Parkinson’s invaded the woman existence. She was a member of Whitehaven Baptist Church, Memphis, Tenn.

Surviving is actually a boy, James T. “Ted” Barham of Memphis; a few d regarding Cheraw, and you may S. out of Henry; a sibling, Max Pickle out-of Merrillville, Tenn.; a cousin, Sarah P. Pfeiffer out-of Wichita, Kan.; and four grandchildren, Jessica Owens, Traci Stewart, Jennifer Stewart and Alanna Leviner; and you may a number of other friends and you may family members.

Surviving try a guy, Jackie Bennett of brand new York, N.Y.; a brother, Anna Pearl Curry off Dansbury, Conn.; 7 grandkids, Lillie Moore off Brooklyn, Letter. Y., Kimberly Bennett away from Yonkers, N.Y., Antoinette McClain from Johnson Area, N.C., L’Shan E. Bennett, La’Kisha S. Bennett and Kevin Michael Bennett of brand new York, Jackie Bennett Jr., out-of Highpoint, N.C., and Joseph Kollock of Wallace; 10 high-grandchildren; and you will a number of other loved ones and you may household members.

Mr. Bolden grew up in Greenville, and you may try the newest widower out-of Mildred Allen Bolden. He had been a resigned defense protect and offered on the Joined Says Military.

Enduring are a couple of sons, John Tony Bolden Jr. of Spartanburg, and you will Donnie Oscar Ammons off Miami, Fla.; a few daughters, Debra Melton Bolden regarding McBee, and Bonnie Dean Cox regarding Florence; 16 grandkids; and you can four great-grandkids.

Born in Chesterfield State, Mr. Bradley are a guy out-of Ed and may Lilly Bradley and you can entered the fresh Baptist Chapel during the Cheraw. He struggled to obtain the newest Brooklyn Board away from Knowledge for many years until the guy turned into ill.

Y.; two sons, Wilson Bradley Jr. and Michael Bradley out of Bronx; around three girl, Dorothy Bradley of Queens, Letter.Y., Mildred Bradley-Matthew of the latest York Area, and you may Catherine Bradley out of Bronx; a dozen grandchildren; five higher-grand-children; a sis, Lewis Bradley; one or two siblings, Louise Short of Augusta, Ga., and you will Females Mary Harrison regarding Beluxes, Miss.; a brother, Lilliebell Wilson from Absolutely nothing Bud, Conn.; a couple siblings-in-rules, Catherine St. Clare away from Bronx, Virginia Joyner out of Cheraw, and Ben away from Large Point, N.C.; one or two brothers-in-legislation, Samuel Ellerbe and you may Arthur Ellerbe off Bronx; and you will a great many other family and family relations.