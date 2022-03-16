eHarmony Newlyweds Casting Label

Relating to eHarmony’s formal weblog, The Newlywed Game wants partners of various age groups who might be contemplating being on show, which appears throughout the Game Show system. Taping with this season of the tv show would happen in Sep and Oct of 2009.

This brand-new version of this Newlywed Game is paid by eHarmony and is also managed by Carnie Wilson. The tv show enables lovers to compete against each other when you are asked questions about how well they understand their unique spouse. Here is the second season with the program aided by the first being aired in April, 2009 (see tale).

For more information as well as both you and your spouse as considered as participants be sure to mail: thenewlywedgame@embassyrow.com to make use of. The online game Show Network desire you to are the soon after info inside e-mail:

brands and ages (you plus spouse).

Your City/State and contact number wwith location signal.

Current Email Address.

Your wedding day Date, and a photo.

Should you came across on eHarmony.

All members of this show must be 18 years old or more mature and married a couple of years or significantly less by Oct 9th, 2009.

For more information on the dating website, browse our eHarmony overview.