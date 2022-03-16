Easy Ways to Relieve Stress, Aches, and Pain

Anti-Aging Psychologist Dr. Michael Brickey is keynote speaker and author of the Oprah-featured book https://tennesseepaydayloans.org/cities/atwood/, Defy Aging and 52 baby steps to Grow Young. The books and his Reverse Aging anti-aging hypnosis CDs comprise his anti-aging system. He is also the host of Ageless Lifestyles® radio on and AgelessLifestyles.

Gini Maddocks went into a lot more depth when I interviewed her on , (which is archived on my site, The free podcast gives very useful tips on how you can make simple, sweatless adjustments in how you move to avoid aches and pain.

Rub your sore and stiff spots. It’s the nature of muscles to shrink into the position we assume for extended periods of time. Acids accumulate as slight inflammation, such as when you feel tight behind your knees. Tissue becomes cold and less flexible and joints are sore from the compression of the position. What can you do? Rub those areas to warm them and then stretch to elongate what has shortened.

One the reasons I look forward to the future is having a computer like HAL in the movie 2001. I can hear HAL now, “Mike your trapezius muscles are getting tight, let me massage them.”

Anti-Aging Psychologist Dr. Michael Brickey is keynote speaker and author of the Oprah-featured book, Defy Aging and 52 baby steps to Grow Young. The books and his Reverse Aging anti-aging hypnosis CDs comprise his anti-aging system.

Ms. Super Centenarian

Imagine a beauty and talent pageant with lovely, talented women sharing their wisdom and philosophy of life-and imagine the contestants are all over 100 years old.

In 1954, the Miss America contest was broadcast live on television, capturing 39% of American viewers (27 million people). It spawned many imitators, Miss USA, Miss Teen America, Miss erica, etc. I found there also is a Ms. Senior America contest that has a minimum age of 60.

While the contestants are very attractive, judging is 30% talent, 30% interview, 20% philosophy of life, and only 20% evening gown competition. How appropriate that weight is given to sharing what one has learned. The contest seeks contestants who have contributed to their communities. It emphasizes inner beauty as well as outer beauty.

The contest got me thinking. Can a Ms Centenarian contest be far off? I for one would love to see it. It will probably have an even stronger emphasis on wisdom and philosophy of life. In 2000 the US had 72,000 centenarians (Americans 100 years or older). The US Census Bureau predicts we will have 1.2 million centenarians by 2050. A contest seems inevitable. Now that centenarians are becoming common, we are hearing about super centenarians-people 110+ years old. Perhaps a Ms Super Centenarian Contest will come as well.

Why care? Imagining a Ms Centenarian or Ms Super Centenarian pageant pushes and stretches your thinking about aging and how vital people can be at 100+ years. That pushing and stretching helps you believe it is possible for you to be vital and doing exciting things in your hundreds. Once you believe such a pageant is possible, you pay more attention to what it takes to do it live well into your hundreds -because it sure beats the alternative.

Anti-Aging Psychologist Dr. Michael Brickey is keynote speaker and author of the Oprah-featured book, Defy Aging and 52 baby steps to Grow Young. The books and his Reverse Aging anti-aging hypnosis CDs comprise his anti-aging system.

If You Didn’t Have Insurance…

Consider what you would do you if you did not have health insurance or if you had a Health Savings Account.