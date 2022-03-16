Does your home care agency need to become accredited once you are licensed?

Well, it depends. Your home care license allows you to see patients, but how are you getting paid? If accreditation is preventing you from getting paid, or will prevent you from getting paid, this is the only time your home care business will need to achieve accreditation. Do not be duped into proceeding with an Accreditation you do not need if it does not interfere with your ability to get paid!

We are at the stage with our businesses that it makes sense for us to be accredited at all our locations, but this was not always the case. Our first business is was a private pay business, and our agency in Philadelphia is just now going through the process of accreditation after 6 years. Sometimes, your business model does not need Accreditation at all – every situation is going to be different. Call us for more information.

We almost literally hold your hand through the process of Accreditation, once again, completing every form and legal document on your behalf while coaching and walking you and your team throughout the Accreditation process.

For all clients proceeding with Accreditation, it is an absolute must that we visit you onsite to conduct a mock audit. Upon completion of the mock audit we will determine whether you are ready for the real audit and if not, what you and your staff need to do for readiness. Remember, we GUARANTEE your Accreditation.

We are going to build you a beautiful website that gets the job done. It’s going to look great, and you’re going to have input. We even make sure that your website is found on Google, Yahoo, Bing, and every other search engine, this isn’t a problem. But please listen, as this is very important – no one can guarantee you will be on the first page of Google unless you are paying Google Ads. We are a Google Partner Company.

If you are taking part in State Medicaid Programs or Managed Care Programs, they will most likely require you to be accredited, but this is not always the case, and especially not the case in most State when taking part in Medicaid Waiver Programs

You are going to meet a lot of people who tell you about “Marketing”, but please understand this, we are Google Partners and the owners of successful home care and home health care businesses – we are not just Google Certified as individuals, but actual Google Partners – no other home care franchise or consultant has this type of expertise and if they claim to, ask for proof – this is a very rare feat.

With that said, please listen very closely – SPEND MONEY ON YOUR MARKETER AND PAID ADVERTISING, but DO NOT WASTE MONEY ON anything related to the internet that is not directly related to generating leads. This means, aside from building out your website, do not waste money on SEO or marketers or consultants claiming SEO does anything for home care let alone a new home care business – it doesn’t. Not for home care.

Certified Homecare Consulting appears on the first page for many relevant terms, and yes, there are ways to accomplish this, but this is a waste of time and money for a new home care business – we will explain

We spend plenty of money on advertising at our home care agencies, we also have very good SEO and organic page ranking, but guess what? We track our advertising and know that nearly 100% of all internet leads for home care come from paid advertising, despite our businesses being on the first page of Google due to organic SEO. This is the case for Certified Homecare Consulting as well. We have a first page rank and top of page rank for nearly all our relevant keywords, but nearly 100% of our leads come from advertising.