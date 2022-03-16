Do i need to Submit FAFSA otherwise CASFA Facts so you can DSF?

Youngsters that are eligible for government student support is always to over FAFSA, not CASFA.

College students with DACA, TPS, otherwise is undocumented should over CASFA.

For many who meet up with the Texas title loans online property conditions, you are qualified to receive inside the-county university fees and could qualify for county services.

Around the globe people and people who don’t meet with the Colorado home standards get over CASFA so you’re able to be eligible for organization aid.

People don’t need to features a personal Safety Amount to complete CASFA.

IMPORTANT: CASFA is new to have 2021-twenty two, so there are however some insects to work through. Currently, you simply cannot return to the CASFA making alter after you keeps recorded they, very please be sure to comment all your pointers and make sure that its right before you can fill out. Add all college you’re considering, regardless of if you are not sure if or not you are going to incorporate. If you do want to make change later, you will have to get in touch with the newest financial aid office of any school you want to put and you can post her or him a copy of one’s CASFA (you could install they regarding CASFA web site).

When you have questions relating to CASFA, please get in touch with the fresh educational funding workplace in the colleges you are implementing. While you are having tech problems with CASFA, contact 303-862-3001 or at the

Youngsters planning social colleges otherwise colleges when you look at the Colorado need to complete the Advantage affidavit to-be qualified to receive inside the-condition university fees and you may state school funding from the House program. Learn more about Colorado residency here, otherwise check out or speak to your college’s Workplace out of School funding more resources for the needs and application processes for Investment.

Finishing Debt Aid Criteria

Explore one of them brief worksheets to help you make certain your financial help conditions is actually done because of the July 15 DSF deadline.

Not a beneficial DSF scholarship candidate? Such worksheets have a tendency to nonetheless let show you as a result of inquiries you could potentially enquire about your financial support conditions.

Help with FAFSA or CASFA

The first step regarding financial aid process should be to over the fresh 2022-23 FAFSA (fafsa.gov) otherwise CASFA (highered.colorado.gov/CASFA). They are both available now (they open Oct step one every year for the next instructional seasons).

Complete their FAFSA or CASFA by your college’s concern deadline to help you always qualify for all of the you can easily state, federal, and organization help.

Uncertain and that data you will need to complete the FAFSA or CASFA? Read right here having FAFSA otherwise right here for CASFA!

If you are planning to a high school with a good DSF Upcoming Heart or is supported by an effective DSF University Mentor at your college or university, get in touch with your own DSF Coach for additional factual statements about FAFSA/CASFA assistance. Whether your highschool has no another Center, reach out to their counselor.

You may want to check with your college’s school funding workplace to have advice about doing the brand new FAFSA or CASFA. Of many school funding workplaces provide FAFSA and you will CASFA end workshops and you will drop-in the help.

The learning Chance Center now offers FAFSA end make it possible to owners from Denver. He has a location on Neighborhood College out of Denver (you do not need as a good CCD student otherwise package to visit CCD) and you may in the Denver town city. To learn more or agenda a scheduled appointment, check out (search down to Come across an office Close by & Schedule a scheduled appointment).

College School funding Priority Due date

The school might have a priority due date having school funding. As a result you should get their FAFSA, CASFA, or other support software during the because of the you to date become felt for money. If you fail to discover the priority deadline for your university, call debt support work environment or head to their site.