DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

Account Security

Your account is private and should not be used by anyone other than you. You are responsible for all usage or activity on the Service by users using your password, including but not limited to use of your password by any third-party.

YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT YOU USE WIRECLUB AND ITS RELATED SERVICES AT YOUR OWN RISK. WIRECLUB’S SERVICES ARE PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” BASIS WITHOUT REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO WARRANTIES OF TITLE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OTHER THAN THOSE WARRANTIES WHICH ARE INCAPABLE OF EXCLUSION UNDER LAW.

YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT USE OF THE SERVICE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. WE DO NOT REPRESENT OR ENDORSE THE ACCURACY OR RELIABILITY OF ANY MEMBER PROFILE, ADVICE, OPINION, STATEMENT OR OTHER INFORMATION DISPLAYED, UPLOADED OR DISTRIBUTED THROUGH THE SERVICE BY https://besthookupwebsites.org/dabble-review/ WIRECLUB, OUR PARTNERS OR ANY USER OF THE SERVICE OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT ANY RELIANCE UPON ANY SUCH OPINION, MEMBER PROFILE, ADVICE, STATEMENT OR INFORMATION SHALL BE AT YOUR SOLE RISK. YOUR CONTINUED USE OF THE SERVICE NOW, OR FOLLOWING THE POSTING OF NOTICE OF ANY CHANGES IN THIS AGREEMENT, WILL CONSTITUTE A BINDING ACCEPTANCE BY YOU OF THIS AGREEMENT, OR ANY SUBSEQUENT MODIFICATIONS.

YOU HEREBY ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL WIRECLUB, ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS OR LICENSORS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY LOSS WHATSOEVER CAUSED BY YOUR USE OR RELIANCE ON INFORMATION OBTAINED THROUGH THE CONTENT DISTRIBUTED BY WIRECLUB AS WELL AS ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR INJURY ARISING OUT OF THE USE OR INABILITY TO USE THE WIRECLUB SERVICE OR OUT OF THE BREACH OF ANY WARRANTY, OR CAUSED BY ANY FAILURE OF PERFORMANCE, ERROR, OMISSION, INTERRUPTION, DELETION, DEFECT, DELAY IN OPERATION OR TRANSMISSION, COMPUTER VIRUS, COMMUNICATION LINE FAILURE, THEFT OR DESTRUCTION OR UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO AND/OR ALTERATION OF THE WIRECLUB WEBSITE, NO MATTER WHETHER SUCH CLAIMS ARE BASED IN CONTRACT, TORT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY OR ANY OTHER CAUSE OF ACTION, AND REGARDLESS OF WHETHER WIRECLUB HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

SOME JURISDICTIONS LIMIT THE AVAILABILITY OF SUCH LIMITATION OF LIABILITY, IN WHICH CASE THE PROVISIONS OF THIS SECTION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. NOTWITHSTANDING THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR LIABILITY EXCEED THE SUM OF $ CANADIAN DOLLARS.

Indemnity

You hereby agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Wireclub and all officers, directors, owners, agents, information providers, affiliates, licensors and licensees (collectively, the “Indemnified Parties”) from and against any and all liability and costs, including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees, incurred by the Indemnified Parties in connection with any claim arising out of any breach by you of this Agreement or the foregoing representations, warranties and covenants. You shall cooperate as fully as reasonably required in the defense of any such claim. Wireclub reserves the right, at its own expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter subject to indemnification by you.

Changes to the Agreement

We reserve the right, at any time, to change or modify the terms and conditions applicable to your usage of the Service. Such changes will become effective upon its publication on the Wireclub website. Your continued use of our service after being notified of such changes shall be deemed to constitute acceptance by you of any such changes, modifications, additions or deletions.

Miscellaneous

This Agreement represents the entire agreement between you and Wireclub regarding the use of our services and supersedes any other agreement or understanding on the subject matter. This Agreement, your rights and obligations, and all actions contemplated by this Agreement shall be governed by the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. As a condition of using Wireclub’s services, each user agrees that any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with Wireclub, shall be resolved through arbitration, with such arbitration to be held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.