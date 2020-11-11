Dating Consultant Central London. Our company is recognized for providing an agreeable, effective and service that is professional our customers.

Sara Eden is just an independently owned business created in 1988 with workplaces in Central London and Central Windsor. Our company is the marketplace frontrunner within our industry supplying introductions for expert individuals desperate to look for a relationship. The vacancy is for a part-time dating consultant based in our Westminster Central London workplace. We’re searching for a started up, mature individual with life experience that would enjoy a rather job that is interesting.

The main reason for the work is always to offer help to your Senior specialists in both workplaces, to interview prospective customers and sell subscriptions to those who find themselves suitable. Conduct regular reviews with clients in person, vie Skype, Zoom, e-mail as well as on the phone. Make sure a service that is excellent constantly sent to consumers so when a business we fulfil our contractual goals in their mind.

The effective applicant must be mature and at ease a higher level of empathy and knowledge of other people. an excellent work ethic is important as has been a group player. You have to just take pride in carrying out a job that is good have actually exceptional awareness of information and also have expertise in doing work in a host for which integrity is a vital element whenever working with other people. A multi-tasker that is also self-motivated and confident. Preferably educated to degree level and London based.

Our customers in many cases are profile so confidentiality high is paramount. The post is basically part-time and every once in awhile some Saturdays could be needed.

As being a Dating Consultant the position will involve:

Interviewing clients that are prospective in the account degree most readily useful appropriate for them and offer memberships to those who find themselves suitable.

Offer support that is administrative the senior experts.

Monitoring individual consultant clients and maintaining the appropriate Senior Consultants informed.

Assisting existing customers at their workplace based appointments including creating selections for them.

Help out with the creation of new customers pages and also make current amendments to client that is existing.

Help generate home based business by talking to brand brand new enquiries regarding the telephone/ answering email messages.

Giving renewal invitations to customers we need to restore their account on expiration.

The Dating Consultant will hold the following abilities and experience:

Have actually previous product sales experience.

More or less 18 hours per week (extra hours available). The post is actually part-time but extra hours may be expected.

If you’re trying to make use of a close knit team and revel in a extremely interesting work please apply now.

Needed abilities

Computer Literate

Interpersonal Techniques

Friendly Personality

Self Management

Mature

