Date your es genuine. Kelly Dodd Says Shannon Beador are a?Afraida of Heather Dubrow and contains to a?Kiss Assa

Date your es genuine. Kelly Dodd Says Shannon Beador are a?Afraida of Heather Dubrow and contains to a?Kiss Assa

Hey, Jealousy?! Itas not a secret that Kathy Hilton scored a major pay raise whenever she finalized on for period 12 associated with the actual Housewives of Beverly.

Kelly Dodd Says Shannon Beador try a?Afraida of Heather Dubrow features to a?Kiss Assa

Carmen Electra claims Joining RHOBH Cast a?would-be Funa Plus, Could Ashlee Simpson feel a Good Fit your BH Housewives Franchise??

Brandi Glanville telephone calls Out RHOC beginner Noella Bergener for Acting a?Phonya regarding the program

Vicki Gunvalson phone calls Ex Steve Lodge a?Vain, Self-obsesseda; states Heas a a?Narcissista Just who a?Craves the Spotlighta

Newest Reports & News

REPORT: RHOBH Cast Irked Over Kathy Hiltonas Month 12 Cover Raise

Watching green! Kathy Hilton generated a boss move and conducted from going back to actual Housewives of Beverly mountains for period 12 until Bravo consented to shell out their more cash a therefore worked. The 62-year-old apparently was given a generous pay.

Kelly Dodd statements She Could Superstar On Future Seasons of RHUGT; claims amolatina cancel account Heather Dubrow had been the main cause She Was terminated From RHOC

Kelly Dodd believes she still has the next within Real Housewives sphere despite getting discharged from the genuine Housewives of Orange district previously this season. Kelly claims sheas on close terms and conditions with Bravo and Andy Cohen in another meeting. a?I.

Luann de Lesseps Wishes Tom DaAgostino a?the Besta Amid their wedding to Danielle Rollins

The Countess isnat being uncool about ex-husband Tom DaAgostinoas recent engagement. Luann de Lesseps tells Page Six that she has nothing but well wishes for Tom amid the news of his engagement to Danielle Rollins on New Yearas Eve. a?Iam.

Meredith markings Denies Being in Cahoots With Mary Cosby; Insists She Didnat Have almost anything to would With Jen Shah Acquiring Nabbed of the Feds

Not so fast! Meredith Marks is shutting down Whitney Rose and Heather Gayas theory that she was in a?cahootsa? with Mary Cosby and that they both had something to do with Jen Shahas arrest. On Sundayas episode.

Steve Lodge Involved 3 Months After Vicki Gunvalson Break Up; Andy Cohen, Tamra Assess, and Vicki Respond

That was quickly! Steve Lodge is engaged three months after splitting with Vicki Gunvalson. In an announcement to prospects, the hit a brick wall Ca gubernatorial choice announced their engagement to girlfriend Janice Carlson, 37. a?i did so ask Janis on.

Andy Cohen Regrets Calling Out Ryan Seacrest on Brand-new Yearas Eve Plus CNN Shuts Down States Theyare Shooting Andy-over NYE Rants

Andy Cohen only has one regret following their drunken antics on unique Yearas Eve. As we earlier reported, Andy got quite tipsy while hosting CNNas unique Yearas Eve reside a so much in fact he labeled as contending broadcast a cock Clarkas.

Kelly Dodd reports Bravo Fined the lady $16k for wear a?Drunk spouses Mattera Hat

Kelly Dodd alleges that Bravo fined this lady thousands of dollars for rocking a a?Drunk spouses Mattera cap at the girl bridal bath in October of 2020. a?I managed to get fined for wearing a a?Drunk spouses Mattera hat, and that I performednat even purchase it,a? Kelly reported.

Brandi Glanville Denies Stating She Was Actually a?Snubbeda From Andy Cohenas Baby Shower Celebration

Not fast! Brandi Glanville is actually closing all the way down states she said she had been a?snubbeda? from Andy Cohenas 2019 baby. The previous genuine Housewives of Beverly mountains celebrity not too long ago accepted she got a?very upseta? whenever she learned.

Brandi Glanville Bashes OC Housewives; Says Heather Dubrow was a?so Uptighta and this Shannon Beador is a?Actinga

The actual Housewives of Orange region is remembering their own sweet sixteen this year, but previous genuine Housewives of Beverly Hills superstar Brandi Glanville wasnat a fan of the present cast. The unfiltered Bravoleb made an appearance about.

Luann de Lessepsa Ex Tom DaAgostino Gets Engaged on the Former Wedding Anniversary

Itas about Tom! Luann de Lessepsa ex-husband Tom DaAgostino got engaged on which would have been their fifth loved-one’s birthday. The famous Housewives spouse jumped the question to his sweetheart Danielle Rollins on.

Contribute to Podcast

AllAboutTRH Podcast

Stick To United States, Like You, Express

myspace

instagram

twitter

pinterest

Topics

AATRH EXCLUSIVES

The true Housewives of Atlanta a RHOA

The true Housewives of Beverly Slopes a RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Dallas a RHOD

The actual Housewives of Miami a RHOM

The true Housewives of the latest Jersey a RHONJ

The Real Housewives of the latest York a RHONY

The Real Housewives of Tangerine District a RHOC

The Real Housewives of Potomac a RHOP

Watch What Happens Live

Mob Spouses

Vanderpump Rules

Donat make Tardy

Southern Allure

Million Buck Noting

WAGS

2nd Wives Nightclub

Below Platform

Celeb Your Government

ALL ABOUT THE REALITY

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Sign up for the regular TRH posts

AllAboutTRH Podcast

Stick To Myself

The All About The Real Housewives internet site that covers the latest and ultimate reports, and gossip relating to The proper Housewives tv series. Operate by lovers associated with the entire the actual Housewives team, this incredible website have numerous exclusive interview of cast users. We’re going to complete you into the newest news and feedback concerning TRH. You will also get a hold of numerous previews, sneak highs along with other films being our own earliest content . As ever, we greeting your own feedback, issues and views. Our very own devoted visitors and fellow followers of the the true Housewives are what keep all of us going. Therefore we anticipate checking out your comments and email messages.