Custody of the Precinct Publication away from Voters

Part 126. – New election registrar will supply the precinct publication of voters to the brand new chairman of one's board off inspectors in the seven o'clock for the the new morning of one's membership date. Told you book should stay static in new child custody of one's president up to the original hr of one's very first business day after the conference to close the brand new precinct publication of voters when he will come back a similar into election registrar. Aforementioned shall hold the same in the custody and you will safekeeping and you can will make sure that exact same should continue to be closed and you will sealed up to election go out as he shall provide the exact same finalized and you may sealed to the panel out-of inspectors. The new board away from inspectors shall get back the new precinct book out of voters to your election registrar abreast of the conclusion the brand new depending regarding ballots.

Point 127. Provincial Central File out of Registered Voters. – The brand new copy duplicates of all of the approved programs to possess subscription shall quickly end up being provided for the fresh new provincial central file regarding entered voters and therefore should be under the custody and you will supervision of one’s provincial election management designated by Percentage who will likely be a person in the Philippine Bar. This type of software should be establish alphabetically by the precinct in order to result in the document an accurate simulation of the precinct guide from voters and you may might be open during place of work era on the personal with genuine concerns having reason for election.

Point 128. Federal Main File out of Entered Voters. – The latest triplicate copies of all recognized applications to own subscription shall instantaneously become provided for the fresh Commission. Such programs will likely be create alphabetically by the precinct so as to make document an exact imitation of one’s precinct guide of voters, and you will are going to be open throughout the place of work circumstances on social which have genuine inquiries getting purposes of election.

Area 129. – The fresh new voter’s identification cards becoming issued from the election registrar of one’s town, local government otherwise municipal region should suffice and become thought to be file into the identification each and every entered voter: Offered, however, You to definitely zero voter will likely be needed to introduce their character card into the election date until his label is challenged because provided within the Point 100 seventy-eight hereof: Offered, next, One to his incapacity otherwise failure to help make their identity card upon are confronted, will maybe not prevent him off voting if the their term become shown regarding the image otherwise fingerprints in the accepted software throughout the precinct book or if they are identified around oath by a good member of the brand new board of inspectors otherwise by the a properly certified watcher.

No extra content or backup of the voter’s character card shall be ready and you will awarded but up on power of your own Payment.

Per personality card should happen title and you may target of your voter, their years, gender, municipal status, career, their passport or identity photograph, thumbmark, amount of the new precinct where he could be registered, their trademark in addition to signature of one’s registrar

The new voter’s identity card shall be subject any time to examination, change otherwise restoration by the Percentage, and you may failure of every inserted voter, in place of end up in, immediately following due see, so you’re able to stop their voter’s character card will be adequate floor to own its cancellation.

Area 130. Cancellation Because of Passing, Conviction and you can Inability to Choose in two Straight Preceding Elections of the Election Membership Panel. – The new election subscription board will get rid of the voter’s application to possess membership on the involved precinct guide regarding voters of following the just after typing therein the cause to own termination and you will will place them into the the latest inactive document:

Voter’s Personality

(a) Anyone who has since the died as the specialized to help you in the bottom of every week of the regional civil registrar.