Credit reporting agencies such as TransUnion and Experian monitor consumer credit histories, compiling a file for each UK credit consumer

Credit Scoring and Consumer Lending

Banks can’t fund fast loans with no credit check, but you can get a little loan without a long wait for acceptance. A history of bad credit may slow you down at conventional lending institutions, so online lenders offer fast loan alternatives, without delays.

Your credit reference file grows as you utilise credit cards and loans, as well as enter in to service contracts with mobile companies and other providers. Each time you apply for a new account or line of credit, reference agencies note it in your file – continuing to track your credit relationships, until accounts are closed. Other financial information is also included in your file, chronicling your performance managing debt and credit balances.

Each time you apply for a bank loan or initiate opportunities with credit card companies, reference agencies share information about your finances, upon request. Banks, building societies, and other credit partners use the data to measure risk, helping them decide who does and doesn’t qualify for financing. In order to provide a simplified reference for the guaranteed payday lender on conducting credit checks, reference agencies distill each person’s credit history to a three-digit figure representing a cumulative credit “score.” The figure carries substantial weight with creditors, serving as the basis for lending decisions.

