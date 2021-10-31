Cougars In Westport.Others think about the nation’s premier, deer-stalking pet.

For some Westporters, the term "cougar" conjures up photos of Benjamin Braddock and Mrs. Robinson.

Others think about the nation's prominent, deer-stalking pet.

That cougar — the moment the a lot of extensively distributed area mammal when you look at the american Hemisphere, now a put at risk specie — is the one Westport is worried with today.

Development 12 are carrying a tale about sightings in Westport and Cos Cob. (They refer to it as a hill lion; according to research by the me Fish & Wildlife provider, “cougar,” “mountain lion” and “puma” all relate to alike animal.)

Cougars do not have normal foes. Eastern cougars’ main victim include white-tailed deer, porcupines along with other modest animals.

Keep your dogs in at night!

5 answers to “ Cougars In Westport ”

Once we lived-in Litchfield Co. We spotted a mountain lion on our very own wandering nation street near mid-night one-night. I inquired a http://datingmentor.org/interracial-chat-rooms neighbor (considering she’d laugh at me personally) and she stated,”Oh, yes, I’ve observed that hill lion!” There is always debate over whether they actually are available to you. There is absolutely no mistaking them, though. They have that longer “vacuum cleaner” tail, and are not to spooked by visitors at all, in fact, one I saw merely appeared agitated at automobile headlights but did not rush to get out in the way. I would personallyn’t doubt as long as they located an effective way to live all through CT, for the forest, etc.

It’s remarkable what makes all of our backyards through the night……we-all needs to be a bit more conscious. In Cos Cob that evening, we noticed a mountain lion. Although the tracks we discover the following day happened to be inconclusive, they were huge so there. I have talked with numerous wild life individuals in addition to pet keeper from the beardsley zoo. They’ve all explained it is very possible. We all know definitely, We saw they. Cool.

We fork out a lot period for the south Berkshires, directly on the Litchfield district line. One early morning I found myself resting regarding deck whenever a lengthy feline pet appeared from the tall yard on a single region of the driveway, paused in the middle of the garage, took a glance at me (about 200 yards aside, give thanks to goodness) then proceeded to their option to the turf on the other side. It had been attractive!!

We live on Cat stone Rd right behind Bible St. To people exactly who don’t know the aria, it is a greatly wooded with many rugged slopes with a lot of area where a big cat can go unnoticed. There are the major cat three times over the last 6 years. We also known as animal control several times merely to be brushed down & are informed “there are no mountain lions in CT”. The hill lion seems to wander & will go unseen for a while. Whenever she or he is within the location, the deer disappear.

The cougar enjoys a teritory of 100 square miles

One living in Cos Cob is very NOT LIKELY since it would have to transit Stamford, Bridgeport, ETC to make it to the forest

