Cookie denied one statement and you will told you she didn’t like Jamal way more than him and that she only understands your finest

In the beginning, Hakeem hated Cookie and you can is most disrespectful towards her if you are Cookie remaining trying to make right up to have forgotten time having your. From the Lyon’s Roar Hakeem explained as to the reasons he had been always upset from the the lady, stating that she loved Jamal more than him. Immediately following hearing which he stopped becoming imply so you can this lady while the a few start to bond. When you look at the season 2 Cookie and you will Hakeem remaining Kingdom to visit begin her label.

Bunkie Williams (cousin)

Bunkie are Cookie’s favorite relative. She is devastated when she heard which he is deceased. Whenever she revealed Lucious was the person who killed Bunkie she tried to suffocate your with a support.

Anika Calhoun (enemy)

Anika and you may Cookie hated each other as soon as it basic came across, with Cookie actually giving the girl the fresh nick identity Boo-boo Cat. Anika did not faith Cookie to stay Kingdom therefore she leftover choosing representatives as well as Porsha in order to spy on her but eventually Cookie discovered and place a halt to help you it. The conflict had bad whenever Anika caught Lucious between the sheets which have Cookie within Moving Days. Throughout the 12 months you to finale Cookie and you will Anika engaged in an effective brief fight with Cookie strangling Anika on top of Hakeem’s pond table. Even with their shared hatred for every other they place its differences away and caused Andre and you can Hakeem inside a hostile takeover against Lucious. The master plan didn’t work together with four was indeed kicked of Kingdom and you will made a decision to start their own audio organization. Cookie, with a major dislike to possess Anika, tells Hakeem not to ever allow her to sign-up them. Anika planned to enter Lyon Dynasty thus she advised Cookie you to Lucious is actually that have a celebration during the Laviticus, assured all the details she offered to help you Cookie was sufficient to encourage the girl to let her subscribe Lyon Dynasty. In the event the FBI raided Empire Cookie advised Anika that when she closed Royale-T on to Lyon Dynasty you to she’d signup them. Later when Cookie told Anika one to Lucious told you he never attempted to get the lady benefits she advised Anika you to she you can expect to not respected and you will informed her not to ever go back to Lyon Dynasty.

Malcolm DeVeaux (ex-boyfriend)

Malcolm and you may Cookie become relationships during the Sins of the Father, even though there relationship is short-lived because Malcolm had yet another jobs from inside the Washington D.C. whenever the guy asked Cookie to come with your she sadly denied, saying she cannot leave all of that she struggled to obtain.

Laz Delgado (ex-boyfriend)

Laz are the supporter getting Lyon Dynasty. He already been relationships Cookie for the A leading Hope for the lowest Eden when they had gender during the Laz’s domestic. However their relationships isn’t as perfect because it appears since the Laz try a person in new 125th Roadway Bulls. During the Sinned Up against Cookie found out and concluded the woman reference to him if you’re permitting Lucious manage him.

Porsha Taylor (assistant)

Porsha is actually Cookie’s assistant which will get addressed improperly of the Cookie, which features insulting the woman and you will informs her to shut upwards the the amount of time. Despite this, Porsha is extremely devoted to help you Cookie, found when Anika payed the girl so you can spy into Cookie but alternatively spied for the Anika.

Cookie immediately following fired Porsha while the latter is actually sad at that. not, Cookie got pity on her behalf and enjoy her when planning on taking back her job, shortly after watching her have trouble with a puppy. Porsha are pleased and you can thanked this lady for this because Cookie told this lady to not ever generate this lady be sorry.

Whenever Porsha popped a train turnstile and you will would not arrive to help you legal she put Cookie’s term and you may she discharged Porsha. Porsha is actually rehired in the next occurrence inside a probationary trends.