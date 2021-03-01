Consumer Pay day Loans Contact Info This web page lists contact information for Customer pay day loans inc

This web web page lists contact information for customer Payday Loans incl. Phone mailing and number target. We presently look for their fax quantity and location that is actualsee Better Business Bureau Review below).

They appear to be pertaining to ( or even the exact same entity as) Advance pay day loans and Credit Loan solutions. Us know if you have any info about or experiences with this entity, please let.

Company Names: [Unknown Entity] DBA Consumer Pay Day Loans

Extra Business Names / Possibly Related Businesses: Advance Payday Advances Advanced Payday Advances ConsumerPaydayLoans.com Credit Loan Solutions / CreditLoanServices.com Easy Loans Tade

Address: customer Payday LoansThis web page lists contact information for customer payday advances inc200 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20201

In line with the Better Business Bureau breakdown of customer payday advances: вЂњThe home address supposedly connected with this entity is the fact that of the government office building that is federal. Customers should always be cautious about promotions payments that are seeking advance. When you yourself have delivered funds, you may register your dispute with Web Crime Complaint Center, IC3.gov, an interagency clearing site for such things needing investigation/enforcement actions by federal agencies.вЂќ (emphasis ours)

Note: Advance pay day loans additionally appears to make use of (or shall we state punishment?) the exact same wrong target.

Connections: Andrea Gardener David Beck David https://personalinstallmentloans.org/payday-loans-ok/ Betts Edward Claxton Eric Calvin Eric Johnson Evelyn Moore Harry Calvin James Murphy / James Murphey Jennifer Joe Smith Jordan Smith Justin Kevin Jones Kevin Parnell Kowri Senathanin (in Sri Lanka) Maria Johnson Mike Mike Davis Ronnie Chase / Ron Samantha Maddox Shawn Russell Steven Williams / Steve Williams Tracy

On June 12, 2013, a form audience delivered us the next allegations: вЂњAndrea Gardener and David Beck explained i obtained a loan for $3000 nonetheless they couldnвЂ™t place it into my account as a result of some technical dilemmas. I might need to go right to the Western Union and phone them straight back and they’ll provide me personally the data and I also will have to spend $270 to obtain the $3000 together with $270 could be straight right back within my account within one hour. вЂњIf you canвЂ™t send cash now but can deliver it later?вЂќ [they] questioned, and so I won’t be planning to get any loan from their store. Their call right straight straight back number is 202-821-4819. Many thanks. I really hope it will help.вЂќ EditorвЂ™s Note: Yes, it can help a great deal! The telephone quantity and names you supplied have already been put into our list. The telephone quantity you offered us enabled us to connect this entity to Credit Loan Services also. Many thanks plenty! The greater amount of information we now have, the simpler it is for legal and police force specialists to monitor them down.

On July 27, 2013, we received the following allegations against Easy Loans: вЂњI talked by having a Mike Davis whom provided me with the decision straight straight back quantity of 202-379-1933. He reported that the name associated with business had been effortless Loans. To start, personally i think such as for instance a complete idiot for delivering these individuals any one of my cash. It went against my instincts and my judgement but I became hopeless. My tale is just about exactly like the things I have now been reading on this website. I happened to be told that I became authorized for a $3000.00 loan but there were some difficulties getting the funds in my account so I was asked by them to Western Union the funds to Sri Lanka up to a Kowri Senathanin. Major red flag yes I’m sure but i suppose I became drunk on hope. Anyone told me personally to have them in the phone when I waited in line and also to get back to my car to fill out of the paper work. They didnвЂ™t desire me personally talking with them in the phone within the company. He told us to inform anyone because I might be charged extra charges in this instance. that i’m delivering the amount of money to a pal and never a loan business if askedвЂќ