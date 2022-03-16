Condemned by Bishops off La, San Bernadino, and Tangerine State inside document

56. Frances Yards. Klug (themiracleofstjoseph.org) – states you to definitely Saint Joseph is the Holy Spirit, and that he has got become again on industry compliment of Frances Klug.

Also have Privileged Grapes – This is your only dinner for the Chastisement

57. Timothy Snodgrass (king1.tictacwebsites/page/page/3674670.htm) – says a beneficial prophetic advantages into time out-of six/6/06. 58. Michael DiBitetto and also the Faith Prayer Category (trustprayergrp.org) – [Evaluation] 59. Patricia Talbot (an effective.k.an effective. Pachi) from Ecuador – states the Antichrist is within the industry now. 60. Mary Kathryn Johnson (Fr. Stephen Valenta is the woman religious director) – she promotes an altered style of the fresh new miracle medal; states the initial magic medal out-of St. Catherine is actually unfinished; states Mary entitled herself Mediatrix of the many Graces; encourages this new thus-named 5th and you will latest dogma

Barbara Flower Centilli (publication label: Seeing towards Vision of Heart) 67

61. Alois Irlmaier (interviewed of the Conrad Adlmaier) (profiles.skynet.be/courlisius/alois.html) – produces untrue says concerning the three days of dark on the throughout the new conflicts one precede they. 62. Dr. Mary Jane Actually (pages.skynet.be/courlisius/preface_mary.html) – states your Antichrist is in the industry today; claims the three days of dark takes place the entire year adopting the Magic [that’s not correct]; obscure predictions out-of bad weather. 63. The 2 Patricks (thetwopatricks.org) – Patrick O’Kane and you will Patrick Rushe – say that the fresh Antichrist is in the world today; claims Christ usually get back because of it age bracket; says your Gospels was composed in this days of Christ’s death; worldly language and you may victims; stated () that Pope John Paul II could well be replaced from the “individual who is not out of Me;” advertised Pope John Paul II was overthrown; Patrick claimed () “the pope who come just after John Paul II carry out function as the deceiver, new abomination, the new antichrist;” says you to definitely ‘Jesus’ said (): “The deceiver consist upon new Throne off My Peter” speaking about Pope Benedict XVI. 64. Anna Marie from (greenscapular.org/Heavenlymessages.htm) – the fresh green scapular determination are recognized regarding 1800’s, however, this community, that has misappropriated one to identity, is like another not the case private revelations. A number of the errors: a wrong dysfunction of one’s Caution, sensationalist messages regarding latest incidents, escort service in Hillsboro OR vague predictions off unspecified catastrophes, etcetera. 65. Fr. Melvin Doucette – Our Female off Prince Edward Isle (ourladyofpei.ca) – [Evaluation] Fr. Melvin try in the incorrect visionary Joyce Ann Wagner (Burbank, California).

66. Wim Holtschlag (raphaelthearchangel) 68. Dominic Sanchez Falar (maryisgod.org) – formerly produced brand new heretical point out that Mary is actually God and this she actually is new ‘soul’ of one’s Holy Heart; states your ‘Last Pope’ additionally the ‘True Antichrist’ often endeavor on the demise (to make certain that one another perish); states you to definitely Goodness visited Heck and may even perhaps not get-off until He previously suffered most of the distress owed once the discipline into damned within the Heck. : Dominic has closed his webpages and he provides conformed to not ever telephone call Mary as the Goodness any further; he has got stopped to market his claimed personal revelations (but nonetheless thinks that they’re true). — according to age-e-mails received regarding Dominic Sanchez Falar.

69. the fresh Cover-Verdi prayer class – Cannes, France – St. Paul Catholic Chapel People in the team just who discover visions work that have convulsions, vomitting; you to definitely lady replied from the smashing screen until the woman give bled regarding broken cup; the latest messages point out that Goodness is going back in the future. 70. Allan Rudio of Philippines ( Incorrect says in regards to the Chastisement, elizabeth.g. ” step 1. Ensure that all of your windows try signed. Security it which have a black colored Curtain therefore, the Demon never enter into the home. dos. ” Claims you to Allan can see a mix on each supporters forehead, and that brightens and you will dims predicated on their emotions. The guy claimed, based on their personal revelations, that Warning off Garabandal carry out occur in 1995 (they don’t).