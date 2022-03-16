Compatibility of ENTP with INFP in Relationships (2022)

As an Intuitive Thinking type, you approach relationships a little differently than the average person. You have a lively mind and an appetite for ideas. More than any other type, you like to spend time with people who can keep up with you mentally and who expose you to new ideas and worldviews.

They want authentic connections that reflect their true values, and they want to see who you really are as a person. Intuitive Feelers want to go deep, and revealing yourself to them is a worthwhile endeavor-once they feel they know you, they’ll be a tireless cheerleader for your dreams and ambitions.

When first meeting this person, they may seem to you to have an interesting mind. You may be drawn to their way of seeing things and their unconventional perspectives. However, they may also seem to you to be a bit whimsical. Although they will likely seem intelligent, they may also seem overly emotional or sensitive. They may be a bit wary of you, in turn, as you may seem more blunt and critical than they are entirely comfortable with.

You are logic-driven, whereas your counterpart is values-driven. Although you both like to analyze, your interest lies more with logic and reason-does this make sense? Is it the most efficient, the most even-handed option? On the other hand, your counterpart takes their cues from morality and ethics-how can this work best for people? You may find that although you are drawn into fascinating conversations with this person, those same conversations tend to end in frustration as you simply cannot agree on what’s important.

Ultimately, what you are looking for in relationships is intellectual stimulation-although you also appreciate people who can draw out your softer side

However, you may benefit from perseverance in this relationship. Your logical, rational nature may at times betray you, leading you to try to apply logic to situations that are ultimately subjective and personal. This person, who at their worst appears capricious and illogical, can help you to tune into your more emotional, caring side and ensure that you don’t neglect what makes you human. In particular, they may help you to understand that all decisions cannot be made with the head; sometimes your heart must call the shots.

Conversely, you can help them learn how to balance their decision-making. Although your friend’s natural instinct is to do what feels right, you can ask tough questions that help them to consider all aspects of the choice-and make a difficult decision when the situation calls for it. You can also help them learn to advocate for their own needs, and to discover the magic of saying “no.”

This person tends to prefer a slower, calmer pace in social interactions and life in general. They may find your energy level exhausting, especially when you are excited about something. Be mindful of their energy level, and don’t take it personally if they need some time to themselves.

You and your counterpart share an abstract style of communication. Your conversations will tend to focus on your impressions, ideas, opinions, and theories. You may find yourselves discussing philosophy, the arts, the latest advances in science, or your ideas about how to make the world a better place.

When relating to your counterpart, bear in mind that as an Intuitive Feeling type, they will tend to be highly idealistic about their relationships

You are likely to find one another interesting and stimulating to talk to. Neither of you is terribly interesting in recounting events in tedious detail or sharing dry facts without any context, and since both of you probably have the experience of getting stuck in such mundane exchanges with other people, talking to one another should be a refreshing break.