Company and Worker Resources. Resources for Oakland organizations, nonprofits and employees to prepare, prepare and react to 2019 .

Employee, Musician and Arts Nonprofit Resources

When it comes to latest Alameda County Health that is public Order authorized available and closed organizations, please look at the Planning Resources for Business Re-Opening website

For updates through the continuing State of California, please check out

Companies, nonprofits and single proprietors are expected to make the City’s Business Impact information Survey, to get assistance that is one-on-one.

Assist us develop an comprehensive data data recovery plan by firmly taking a brief study.

Smaller businesses, nonprofits, sole proprietors and separate contractors may feel overrun by the numerous help choices available. Please think over:

Obtaining the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Programdeadline stretched until might 31, 2021

Trying to get the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Give

Trying to get the Shuttered Venue Operators Give

Using now when it comes to SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and give Advance

Pursuing a crowdsourced, zero-interest loanfrom KIVA

SBA Loans

SBA’s Paycheck Protection System

SBA is accepting Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications through might 31, 2021. While almost all of the funds are exhausted, the SBA may be accepting new applications from Community finance institutions (CFI). Look for a participating CFI through the use of SBA’s Lender Match device or this roster of participating lenders that are local.

President Biden additionally announced program that is additional to create use of PPP loans https://www.nationaltitleloan.net/installment-loans-ut/ more equitable. SBA will:

Enable sole proprietors, separate contractors, and self-employed people to get more economic help by revising the PPP’s funding formula of these types of candidates;

Eliminate an exclusionary limitation on PPP access for small businesses with previous non-fraud felony beliefs, in line with a bipartisan congressional proposition;

Eliminate PPP access limitations on small enterprises who possess struggled to help make student loan re re re payments by detatching education loan financial obligation delinquency being a disqualifier to playing the PPP; and

Ensure access for non-citizen small businesses who will be legal U.S. residents by making clear that they could make use of Individual Taxpayer recognition quantity (ITIN) to try to get the PPP.

The Paycheck Protection Program is that loan built to give an incentive that is direct small enterprises to help keep their staff regarding the payroll. The maximum loan amount is 2.5 times their average monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll costs up to $2 million for most borrowers. For borrowers when you look at the Accommodation and Food Services sector the utmost loan quantity is 3.5 times their typical monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll expenses as much as $2 million.

SBA will forgive loans if all worker retention requirements are met, together with funds are employed for eligible costs.

The U.S. irs allows companies that got their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven to publish down costs taken care of with that cash, aligning legislation passed by Congress to their policy in December 2020.

A recently passed away State legislation enables California companies in order to avoid having to pay state fees on forgiven loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program also to subtract the expense of costs that people loans taken care of.

Require Assistance navigating an SBA loan system?

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan

March 26, 2021 change: beginning the week of April 6, the SBA is enhancing the optimum amount smaller businesses and non-profit businesses can borrow up to 24-months of financial damage having a maximum level of $500,000.

June 15, 2020 improve: The SBA has reopened the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) system portal to all the qualified candidates experiencing financial impacts as a result of . Given that the EIDL application portal is accepting applications that are new extra smaller businesses and non-profits should be able to get long-lasting, low-interest loans – reducing the financial effects of on the organizations, workers and also the communities they help.

The SBA has encouraged the town that companies who sent applications for a financial damage tragedy Loan (EIDL) just before March 30, 2020, should re-apply now utilising the portal that is online.

Prepping to utilize for crisis SBA Economic Injury Loans – Source: Northern California small company developing Centers

That is generally speaking eligible:

Smaller businesses (generally speaking people that have not as much as 500 workers)

Sole proprietors, independent contractors and persons that are self-employed

Cooperatives

Nonprofits – 501(c), 501(d) or 501 ( ag ag ag e)

Faith-based businesses, no matter whether they offer secular social solutions