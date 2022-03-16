Collarspace is somewhat like a 2005 version of MySpace but with a heavy BDSM dating site spin

Sexual preferences clearly outlined on profile, including hard limits

Multiple means of expression, including video, audio, and text journals

Completely free to use and communicate on

Outdated site layout and interface

No formal matching algorithm

No mobile apps

Editor’s Summary

You have a variety of ways www.hookupdate.net/xmeeting-review to express yourself and interact with others, based on your personal preferences, all of which center around S&M. This is very openly a community site, so profiles are open to the public, meaning anything you post has free reign online. Members protect their identities with usernames, although most post pictures, videos, or even uploaded audio could be easily identifiable to friends.

The online dating site is a shameless erotic dating playground filled with uncensored photos, videos, journal entries and more. This isn’t a site you want to browse on your work computer or one you’d use to find someone to walk down the aisle with. Rather, it’s a site to explore and discuss the S&M lifestyle, and hopefully find others for online or in-person casual hookups or arrangements.

The majority of the adult dating site sections can be filtered by men, women, and couples, but search is where you’ll do most of your discovery. In the search section, there’s an orientation search field, which allows you to select if you are looking for those who are slaves, switches, submissives or dominants. Profiles contain all information a user has uploaded including their forum posts and audio or video journals. To get things moving quickly, you can chat instantly with any member you find and/or send pictures to members without any context. If expressing yourself more openly is your thing, rest assured that your video journals, audio journals, and pictures are all publically displayed in site-wide sections, displaying the most recent uploads first.

On average, this mature dating site receives 3,300,000 visitors per month, who spend an average of 14 minutes on the site. Most visitors originate from the United States, followed by visitors from the United Kingdom and Canada. The site doesn’t participate in Adwords or display advertising, receiving most traffic organically, meaning users learn about the site through Internet word of mouth and come directly to it.

Collarspace may offend some people but the site is doing exactly what it advertises: creating a community for members interested in BDSM to communicate and connect. No, there’s no matching algorithm at play here, but the adult dating site does cater to S&M preferences in its search and profile area, enough so that you can easily find a suitable partner based on your sexual tastes. Overall it has enough connection features to be called a dating site on one hand, but on the other it’s a community site to explore, learn, and experiment with the BDSM lifestyle.

Sign-Up & Login Process

The signup process for Collarspace is slightly confusing, seeing as, from the second you visit the website, you’re on the homescreen of the app. To create an account, look for the Join Our Community button in red. To register, you’ll create a username and password, then enter an email and your zip code.

Once you’ve created an account, logging into Collarspace is rather simple. Locate the Login box and enter your username and password. In case you have forgotten your login credentials, Collarspace offers a password recovery option allowing you to enter your username to receive a link to update your password sent to the email address you entered when you first registered. There currently is no way to recover a lost username, however, so you’ll want to keep that handy.