Christian internet dating apps. The institution of Counseling produces grad applications that incorporate therapist training and Christian belief.

Richmont’s applications are notable for academic and clinical excellence also a great scholar skills. The Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health sessions was accredited by CACREP.

Potential Children

Join all of us for Preview Day at Richmont – see home elevators all of our degree tools, fulfill professors, staff members, students, and revel in an interactive lunch utilizing the Richmont area.

Class of Ministry

The aim of the college of Ministry would be to advance the Gospel by improving the capacities of people to appreciate goodness’s keyword (learning), becoming whole and holy folks (are), and to lead and provide effortlessly (Doing). Graduate products in Ministry, religious creation, and religious course are available.

The Reason Why Richmont?

“RGU provides way and knowledge for both religious and emotional structure.”

“i’m thankful for a dependable destination to determine the functional integration of my poznaÄ‡ singli filipiÅ„skich Christian trust and clinical instruction.”

“The first-time we ready foot on campus, I believed welcome here.”

Richmont is innovative, related, functional and firmly devoted to pertaining sessions and psychology to Biblical Christianity. Im recognized are on the professors.

“i’ve discovered the scholars becoming really receptive and significantly devoted to Christ and also the integration of Christian belief and guidance. Richmont is an excellent location to instruct at.”

Record

Counseling

Ministry

Richmont’s history of excellence started in 1933 whenever Chattanooga Bible Institute (CBI) ended up being launched to aid neighborhood church buildings and their various ministries. In 2000 CBI joined Psychological Studies Institute (PSI), a well known Atlanta instution that has been started in 1973. The connected institution became accredited by SACSCOC and was rebranded Richmont scholar college

Today, Richmont is a fast-growing, faith-based graduate college offering grasp’s-level learning sessions, ministry, and spiritual formation. With flourishing campuses in Atlanta, Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Advising – Richmont tries to draw youngsters that a heartfelt want to integrate psychological maxims and Christian religion. We anticipate graduates in the Master of Arts in medical Mental Health guidance system to pursue licensure as a mental doctor and become employed in a church service or the exclusive market.

Those in ministry indulge customs and folks significantly whenever they may do three facts: one, sensibly understand Scripture; two, express how theology addresses the best issues that individuals bring; and three, are at ease with, and generally are supported by, their particular theological identities.

We not only created another academic level. We’ve got organized paths of progress so your passion being all you have been called to stay in the world shall be nurtured, guided and broadened. Both importance and long life would be added to your own calling.

Stories & News

Richmont gets Four-Year, $1.9 million Federal Grant, the Largest with its History, to compliment Interns and medical education

View the 2021 Richmont beginning Ceremonies via alive Stream

Congratulations Richmont 2021 Graduates! Whilst Not people will be able to attend the beginning ceremonies directly on Saturday, Will 15th, Richmont was thrilled to create the means to access enjoy both…

Richmont Greets Brand New Trustees

Richmont scholar University are happy to acceptance two new customers on the Board of Trustees in 2021. Flynn Broady and Vivian Ta will take part in their particular very first board conference this…

Richmont College Students See 2percent Spring Season University Fees Discount

Precious people, I hope this message discovers you secure, healthier, and better. Once We settle into this promising new year, I wanted to fairly share how Jesus continues to show His…

Richmont Graduate college is licensed for process as a postsecondary informative establishment because of the Tennessee degree fee. In order to thought detail by detail work position and graduation info on the programs made available from Richmont Graduate institution, kindly visit http://tn.gov/thec/topic/authorized-institutions-data and click regarding Authorized organizations information button.

Tennessee Higher Education Commission 404 James Robertson Parkway, Collection 1900 Nashville, TN 37243-0830 615.741.3605