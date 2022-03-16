Chatous has no control over Third-Party Sites or other Internet resources

Chatous has no control <a href="https://hookupdate.net/it/chatki-review/">https://hookupdate.net/it/chatki-review/</a> over Third-Party Sites or other Internet resources

To take advantage of these features, we may ask you to authenticate, register for or log into the services on the websites of their respective providers

You acknowledge and agree that any questions, comments, suggestions, ideas, feedback or other information about the Service (“Submissions”), provided by you to Chatous are non-confidential and Chatous will be entitled to the unrestricted use and dissemination of these Submissions for any purpose, commercial or otherwise, without acknowledgment or compensation to you.

You acknowledge and agree that Chatous may preserve content and may also disclose content if required to do so by law or in the good faith belief that such preservation or disclosure is reasonably necessary to: (a) comply with legal process, applicable laws or government requests; (b) enforce these Terms of Service; (c) respond to claims that any content violates the rights of third parties; or (d) protect the rights, property, or personal safety of Chatous, its users and the public. You understand that the technical processing and transmission of the Service, including your content, may involve (a) transmissions over various networks; and (b) changes to conform and adapt to technical requirements of connecting networks or devices.

The Service may provide, or third parties may provide, links or other access to other sites and resources on the Internet (”Third-Party Sites“). These resources, content and services are provided to you ”as is“ to facilitate your web browsing. Chatous does not endorse any Third-Party Sites. Chatous is providing these links to you only as a matter of convenience, and in no event will Chatous be responsible for any content, products, or other materials on or available from such Third-Party Sites. In your use of the Service, you may enter into correspondence with, purchase goods and/or services, or participate in promotions of advertisers or sponsors showing their goods and/or services through the Service. Any such activity, and any terms, conditions, warranties or representations associated with such activity, is solely between you and the applicable third party. Chatous will have no liability, obligation or responsibility for any such correspondence, purchase or promotion between you and any such third party. Chatous reserves the right, but has no obligation, to become involved in any way with disputes between you and any other user of the Service.

By enabling third party services within the Service, you are allowing us to pass your log-in information to these service providers for this purpose

You may enable various online services, such as social networking sites, to be directly integrated into your Chatous experience. By directly integrating these services into the Service, we make your online experiences richer, and more personalized. For more information about the implications of activating these third party services and Chatous’s use, storage and disclosure of information related to you and your use of such services within Chatous (including your friend lists and the like), please see our Privacy Policy at However, please remember that the manner in which third party services use, store and disclose your information is governed solely by the policies of such third parties, and Chatous will have no liability or responsibility for the privacy practices or other actions of any third party site or service that may be enabled within the Services. In addition, Chatous is not responsible for the accuracy, availability or reliability of any information, content, goods, data, opinions, advice or statements made available in connection with third party services. As such, Chatous is not liable for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with use of or reliance on any such third party service. Chatous enables these features merely as a convenience and the inclusion of such features does not imply an endorsement or recommendation.