Casio Games from Rival Include Speciality Favourites

Royal Planet Casino has a wide choice of slot games, i-slots and progressives. Some of the most popular games here include fruit machines such as Five Times Wins, Diamond Cherries, and Pistols and Roses, along with more sophisticated slots such as Frogged, Arabian Tales, Panda Party, World of Oz, Midway Madness, Nuclear Fishing, Black Nine, As the Reels Turn, Cosmic Quest, Wild Safari, Baby Boomers, Sherwood, Major Moolah, Money Magic, One Million Reels, and Strike Gold. You can check out the latest big winners on the right of the screen where there is also a list of the progressive jackpots and their current prizes.

The other games at the site include many varieties of video poker, such as Tens of Better, Joker Poker, Double Joker 25 Hand, Jacks or Better, Aces and Faces, and Deuces Wild. The table games section offers most of the games any table fan would want including various types of roulette, along with blackjack, baccarat, craps, red dog, let it ride, pai gow and even casino war. In the speciality games tab you can also find a range of other fun games options including Sudoku, Keno, Beach Bums and Pirate Pillage scratch cards, along with 90, 80, 75 and 30 ball bingo games.

Royal Support Available 24/7

At the right of the screen there is a constant reminder that you can contact the customer support team at Royal Planet Casino 24/7. Players can use the live chat feature or email the support team. Interestingly there is also a telephone section on the contact page but there is no number listed and simply ‘n /a’ in the box where you expect to find these details.

There is also a handy FAQ page, which contains the answers to common queries about the site, playing games, depositing and claiming bonuses.

A Variety of Banking Options with a High Vip Withdrawal Limit

Royal Planet Casino offers a wide variety of different banking options with deposit methods including: Visa, Mastercard, eCheck, Neteller, Skrill, UPaycard and wire transfer. The minimum deposit is €25 and the minimum withdrawal is €25. The max withdrawal limit here is €5,000 per week, €10,000 per month or €50,000 per month for VIP players. This VIP limit is ideal for higher rollers.

Great Welcome Package and Interesting Games Selection Including Niche Titles

Royal Planet Casino has a cool and modern feel to it along with an interesting games collection powered by the Rival platform. Players may find some new titles they haven’t tried before if they are more used to playing the famous video slots from NetEnt and other popular providers.

The slots are wide ranging and the casino table games choice will have something for everyone, while we were especially pleased to find some good quality video poker games and great niche titles including scratch cards and bingo games as well as quirky favourites such as Sudoku.

Newbies at the site will enjoy the huge €1200 welcome package as long as they deposit each week to take full advantage. The VIP Club also offers regular players the chance to build up points when they play so they can exchange them for cash in the future. Banking options are flexible and the support team is available 24/7, although at the moment the support only seems accessible via live chat and email.

online casino with neteller

Overall, Royal Planet is a solid choice for players who enjoy the Rival gaming platform, including the great choice of speciality games available, and for those who plan to deposit each week to take full advantage of the €1200 welcome package.

There is also a VIP Club offering a 4-tored loyalty programme giving you the chance to collect point each time you play and exchange them for cash.