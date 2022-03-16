Can you check on a cheating spouse

1 Questions and Answers

1.1 How do I find out if he is signed up for online dating sites?

How do I find out if he is signed up for online dating sites?

He lies about friends on Facebook. Women whom he says he went to school with are strangers that he has been talking dirty to

It seems you already have your answer that something untoward is happening. If he is talking dirty to strangers online, then he is up to something deceitful. At this point, you need to determine what you are going to do about it and if this relationship can be repaired.

Free site for find what social media he belongs to?

There is a free online search tool at Social Searcher that will allow you to see all web mentions, news blogs, forums and comments including Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. However, this site might be just as good as using Google to find out information about him. If you input his name into the Google search engine, you should be able to see what social media belongs to on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Remember, if he is using a fake name, you may not be able to see any information about what social media he belongs to, unless, by chance, you happen to know what his social media alias is.

I think my girlfriend is cheating, but I cannot prove it. How can I find what social media accounts belong to her using her name and cell?

My girlfriend cheated a while ago, but I still do not fully trust her. I cannot get into any of her social media accounts because everything is private and I’m positive that she has accounts that she shouldn’t. Other than stealing her phone for the day, how can I see what she is doing when I’m not around? Your article doesn’t apply to catch a cheater. I’m not looking for her public records such as address and phone listing. I need more in depth info regarding her social media accounts. I have tried: I have asked her, looked into hiring a private investigator, keylogger tricks to gain access to her email, made up fake social media account to search for her specifically, made fake online dating profiles, scrolled through all of her Facebook pics and looked at all comments and likes of every pic. I have been at it for about a year now with no luck. I think it was caused by: We were fighting a lot about money, and she went and found sex

Be careful because people can become so obsessed with finding the truth that they end up pushing the other person away. She was wrong to cheat on you, and it will take some time to rebuild trust. Just don’t go overboard trying to prove still she is cheating. At that point, you may as well break up with her and save yourself a lot of wasted money searching for empty truth. You could also attempt to see her internet traffic by installing a packet sniffing tool such as Wireshark on your home network. With a little bit of fiddling, you’ll be able to see what connected devices are doing.

I would like to find out if my husband is still cheating on me?

He is always hanging on his phone, sleeps with it, lies and says it’s the wrong number, or he won’t answer it and lets it go to voicemail. Please help, this has been going on for 10 years, he has done it before, and I caught him. I believe he is still cheating and is on dating sites.