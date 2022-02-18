Cafe Casino Bonus Codes – Welcome Bonuses & Bitcoin Bonuses

Cafe Casino has 2 great Welcome Bonuses for new players that want to take advantage of their first deposit and receive a 500% bonus, up to $5,000. Their Bitcoin deposit bonuses are also fantastic and offer a 600% bonus, up to $6,000.

Super Play Welcome Bonus – 500% up to $5000

The “Super Play Welcome Bonus” is a great way to get started at Cafe Casino. Your first deposit at Cafe Casino can be a 500% Welcome Bonus, that can be claimed up to $5000. There is a max cash-out of 10x your deposit amount.

Best of all, the bonus is cashable. This means the bonus amount will not be deducted when you request a withdrawal.

This Welcome Bonus comes with a 35x playthrough. Depending on the type of game you plan to play, there is wagering contribution table below you should read.

If you are new to wagering requirement and playthrough, we will describe below in detail. Real quickly, wagering requirement is the amount you must playthrough, after claiming a bonus, before you can withdraw money from your balance. For example, if you were to deposit $100 for this welcome bonus, you would receive a bonus of $500. This would make your wagering requirement $21,000

There is No Bonus Code associated with this Welcome Bonus. To claim this bonus, make your first deposit by clicking on the “Deposit” button. You can then choose your method of funding your account (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Credit Card).

Make Your First Deposit and Select Your Welcome Bonus

On the deposit page, you will click the “Select Your Bonus” button. There you will select the Bonus “500% Welcome Bonus up to $5000”. After you select the bonus close the window by pressing the “X” at the top right.

No-Max Welcome Bonus – 100% up to $1,000

Cafe Casino offers another Welcome Bonus that may be ideal for beginners or casual players. This Welcome Bonus comes with a 100% bonus for your initial deposit. This can be be redeemed up to $1,000. There is no max cash-out for this promotion.

This Welcome Bonus has an easier to handle wagering requirement. The playthrough for this promotion is 25x. If you were to deposit $100, you would receive a $100 bonus, making your wagering requirement $5000.

There is No Bonus Code associated with this Welcome Bonus. To claim this bonus, make your first deposit by clicking on the “Deposit” button. You can then choose your method for funding your account (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Credit Card).

Make Your First Deposit and Select Your Welcome Bonus

On the deposit page, you will click the “Select Your Bonus” button. There you will select the Bonus “100% Welcome Bonus up to $1000”.

Next, fill out the deposit form and when you are ready press the “Deposit” button. Your account will be funded and your bonus will be credited to your account.

Super Play Bitcoin Welcome Bonus: 600% up to $6,000

If you are a fan of Bitcoin, Cafe Casino’s “Super Play Bitcoin Welcome Bonus” rewards players that fund their account with Bitcoin by giving them a 600% Deposit Bonus, up to $6,0000. Even though it says “Welcome Bonus” in the promotion, it can be claimed anytime, but only once.

Make Your Bitcoin Deposit and Select Your Bonus

To claim this bonus, you have two options during your deposit. The first option habanero slot game is to use the CCBITCOIN600 bonus code. The second option requires you to select the bonus from the “Select Your Bonus” menu. For both, you will need to make a deposit and choose this welcome bonus before submitting your deposit. Remember you can only claim this Welcome Bonus if you have not made a deposit prior to this deposit.