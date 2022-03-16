But woe unto your, scribes and you will Pharisees, hypocrites!

From inside the Guide regarding Enoch are revealed one of many mysteries from Babylon in regards to the eight slopes she lies up on (underlining is included): [Chapter 52] dos There exploit vision spotted most of the secret one thing off paradise one can be; a mountain away from iron, a mountain away from copper, a hill of silver, a mountain from gold, a hill out of mellow metal, and you will a hill of lead. six

These mountains and this thine attention have seen: The brand new mountain off iron, the fresh new hill out-of copper, new mountain regarding silver, the newest slope from gold, the latest mountain from soft steel, in addition to slope out-of direct. All of these are going to be in the presence of your Elect That just like the wax: Before the flame, like the liquids hence channels down out of a lot more than upon those people hills, and they shall end up being powerless prior to his base. seven It should started to citation in the past that none should be spared, both by-gold otherwise of the gold, and you may none be able to stay away from. 8 Truth be told there is going to be zero metal to have combat, neither should one to clothe on your own that have a good breastplate. Tan should be regarding zero services, tin should be off no solution and you will will not be important, and you will head shall not be wished.

9 All of these things shall be rejected and you will missing throughout the skin of your earth in the event the Choose One should come ahead of see your face of your Lord off Spirits.’ [Section 24] step 3 New seventh hill was at the middle of these types of, and it excelled her or him tall, resembling the chair of a throne; and you will fragrant woods encircled the latest throne. [Part twenty-five] step three

In which you’ve got the real Tabernacle otherwise Temple away from God, there are even this new false Temples regarding unholy gods

And then he answered stating: ‘This higher mountain and therefore thou hast viewed, whoever convention is like the brand new throne regarding Jesus, are His throne, the spot where the Holy Great One, the lord regarding Magnificence, the newest Eternal Queen, tend to stay, when he shall get smaller to go to the planet with god. cuatro In terms of this aromatic forest, no mortal is allowed to reach it till the great judgment when he shall capture revenge into the most of the and you may give (everything) so you can their consummation for good. 5 It shall following get to your righteous and you can Holy. Its good fresh fruit shall be having food on choose: They would be transplanted with the Holy set, into temple of your own Lord, the fresh new Eternal Queen. 6 Following should they celebrate which have happiness and start to become pleased, and you will on the Holy place will they go into; the fragrance might be within skeleton plus they will live a durability on earth, particularly thy fathers stayed: Inside their weeks will no sadness, or plague, or torment, otherwise calamity touching her or him.’

The current wide range and electricity of all the world’s gold, silver, tin, tan, pearls, expensive diamonds, gemstones, iron, and you may copper belonging the Babylon slut, and you can held throughout the treasuries away from their Crown Templar financial institutions and you may strong stony vaults, will not be able to keep him or her in the course of this new Lord’s judgment.

The only method to discern and start knowing the fresh Empire regarding Paradise would be to search the knowledge which comes simply from God, perhaps not the information and knowledge of men taking the legal allege once the earthly rulers and you can gods

to have ye shut up the new empire out-of eden against people: to possess ye none go in[yourselves] kupon xdating, neither endure ye him or her that are entering to visit when you look at the. ­ Matthew

In which do we move from right here? Now that their incorrect Temple might have been unwrapped, why does which affect the fresh Kingdom out of Paradise? To arrive the conclusion, you need to know first. To own that which you ordained regarding God, there clearly was an imitation ordained out-of worst that appears such as the genuine situation. You’ve got the expertise in a beneficial and expertise in worst.

The problem is, most trust he has got the information of Goodness when what they really have is actually experience in globe deceptions performing as the gods.