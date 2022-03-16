But told me that our relationship has not been the best, quite rocky

No, I don’t think that you should believe him. I always think that actions speak louder than words. If he is showing you a lack of interest, that’s what really happening. I think that you shouldn’t ignore it and wait for it to go away on its own, and decide what’s right for you in this situation. If that’s hard. try thinking what you would have advised your best friend to do in this situation. When you do, take out ego, anger and jealousy out of the equation. If you do, the right thing will come up, straight from your true inner voice. Your intuition.

Love never dies, relationships do, unfortunately

I need your advise. Im with my boyfriend for 4 years now. I recently just dreamt that he cheated on me. I always trust my instinct and asked whether he is seeing someone else or talking to somebody new. He said no. It was his first time being brutally honest about our relationship, so i was shocked.

I know deep down he loves me, but no longer in love with me

He told me that this is his first time in a long term relationship so he is confused with his feeling ( He never pass the 3 years relationship). He felt distant with everything (family, friends and me) as he just started working so he is quite occupied with work at the moment. He wanted to take a time off and just needed his space.

I felt that he was more distance, i thought it was just work related. He was moody all the time, and didn’t want to spend most of our time together. I knew something was wrong but i ignored it. I was indenial, thinking that its a phase.

He felt the same thing too, so we are both in a rut. All the signs above is happening… I love this guy so much. I really want to marry him. Dont want to waste my 4 years investing in the relationship just like that! I'm so scared of losing him. ?? He told me that he would want to marry me, one fine day. We dont have much money as both of us just started working so marriage will be the last thing right now.

We are still talking with each other right now, just to keep the love alive. But I can sense that he already knows it, but dont want to break my heart. So he is staying in the relationship just so that we both work things out. He said he just need some space, and he will be okay in the future (which i dont know when. ) I feel its unfair to treat me, when he need me or to speak with me when he feels like it.

I think that he doesn’t break up with you because he wants to avoid the “drama”. He also obviously doesn’t want to hurt your feelings because he still loves you. I think that you should listen to that little inner voice telling you the truth this entire time, because this is the truth, and avoiding it won’t hep with anything. I don’t think he will be “o.k in the future”. He is o.k now, and so are you. You have to decide whether you can handle this breakup right now or push it off to later. It’s a matter of how string you feel right now. The 4 years you’ve invested” are not lost. These are 4 years you had fun together, were friends to one another, supported one another and shared a life. It’s not a waste. Don’t think like that. I hope this helps and all the best to you.