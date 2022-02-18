But not to worry, those fields are simple about your age, location, personal and sexual preferences

The design of the website looks neat and old school which matches its main age categories. Everything reminds of sites we used to see back at the beginning of the 2000s and looks almost like the Craigslist personals section.

Other than that, the website is straightforward and easy to navigate. Everything is placed on the sides in blocks format. Registration is in a small tiny window, and below you will see all the blogs to get guidance to all the possible chat rooms, forums, and websites. On the right side, you would see birthday daddies and advertisements.

Signing up

The registration form is simple, yet will take 5-10 minutes. It will require only your username and password at first. After that, you will get to the next step where you would need to fill in nearly 20 different fields. Nothing extra. Once you are done, you are able to see chubs and bears near you.

Note that there are no other options to sign up but with your email and the only verification is simple Captcha which won’t protect the platform from fake profiles. Also, make sure your email is valid because you would verify that too.

Profile

Profiles are not detailed as we would like, so a lot of people skip those fields and leave them empty while going through the registration process.

Your profile picture will be visible to all users regarding their membership plan. Yet once you upload all other photos of you – you can make them private only for Premium members to view. A lot of daddies use that because they post quite sexual images of themselves and the kinks they are into. There won’t be anything outside of forbidden though. Before your photo is uploaded, it goes through moderators that will approve or disapprove those.

Other than that, the profile at BiggerCity looks like any other profile at the dating platform. You can add and change information at any time. The main information that will appear contains your body complexity, interests or hobbies, your lifestyle, and education. You can also add your employment status and where you work, where you live, and your sexual preferences. There is also a question if you are willing to travel or even relocate which is great if you travel a lot or moving to another country.

Searching

BiggerCity offers users to search other members in three main ways. The first involves you to apply a simple search bar and choose your area, preferred age, communication tag, the current status, and physical appearance. There is also a search option to find people who are active at the moment and in your area.

The second way to look for new members is through other’s recommendations, which is BiggerCity matchmaker that will connect you with other users according to specific criteria, like their education, interests or willingness to travel and relocate.

The last way to find members at the BiggerCity platform is through chat rooms and forums. There you can start a conversation on becoming a part of the existing one. The third way is for shy guys who want to look around first. You can try one or all three ways and pick the one that works best for you personally.

Sending and receiving messages is free for all users regarding their subscription plans. The only difference is that paid members have an unlimited number of messages per day. For free users, it is limited. So if you are looking for more sexting, you better check out sexting websites that we know that will be just perfect for it. As well as free users won't be able to exchange media unless they upgrade their membership to a paid one.