But keep in mind, ChristianMingle is a niche dating site, which generally means a bit smaller user pool

Sometimes it’s okay to skirt the truth about certain things on a dating profile, but joining faith-based dating websites when you don’t have any strong ties to that faith is probably not the best idea.

If you do qualify, the site’s demographics are in your favor. Women outnumber men on ChristianMingle, which makes it a rare gem. And if you’re looking to meet 35+-year-old women, there sure are a lot of them in any big city.

Be prepared for your search to take a little longer, or use it in conjunction with other sites and apps. For instance, on more popular sites like Match, you can filter your matches by religion if having a shared faith is a priority.

4) JDate

JDate is another faith-based dating site we’ve used to get excellent results for our clients. In fact, it’s our go-to site for guys looking to meet a nice Jewish girl grandma will be thrilled to meet.

The site attracts high-quality, successful women. And although the pool of users is smaller than you’ll find on a mainstream site like Match, the subscription fee is usually worth every penny if you’re in a big city.

JDate profiles are pretty short – the bulk of it is an “About Me” section similar to what you’d write on Match. You’ll need to put some effort into it if you want to stand out, so click here for some expert dating profile advice.

So there you have it – our top 4 dating sites for professionals. But since you're probably the type of guy who likes to hedge his bets, here are…

Dating apps have come a long way since Tinder! You could be missing out on some high-quality matches if you’re in a big city and aren’t using one.

1) The League

The League is basically Tinder for elitists. If you’re looking for dating sites for professionals only, this is a good place to start. Yes, it’s technically an app, but it’s worth a mention on this list just because of the high-quality matches you’ll find.

The waitlist to get in tends to take a while to clear. But if and when they pull back their virtual velvet rope for you, you’ll be looking at a much more “eligible” base of accomplished singles.

The app uses your Facebook and LinkedIn accounts to hide your profile from your friends, coworkers, and bosses, so it’s also more discreet than popular dating apps like Tinder.

Because you only receive a limited number of matches a day, The League doesn’t take an inordinate amount of time to manage. If you do want to get more involved on the app, there’s a group chat function that allows you to join or create special interest groups.

Right now the app is only available in a limited number of cities, including NY, LA, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco. For a full list of cities plus a review of this popular elite dating app, go here .

2) Bumble

Bumble is another app that’s worthy of this list simply due to the sheer number of professional, attractive singles it attracts.

The app is appealing to busy women because they’re in total control – men can’t initiate the conversation. That means attractive women aren’t bombarded by crass, stupid, and uninspired messages like they are on Tinder.

If a woman is interested, she’ll send a message. As a guy on the receiving end, you’ll have 24 hours to respond before the match expires. If you’re a Bumble Boost subscriber, you can extend it to 48 hours. Once a two-way message exchange has occurred, there are no further time restrictions.