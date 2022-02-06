Borgata Online Casino No-Deposit Bonus Code & Welcome Offer

Are you looking for a good reason to sign up at Borgata online casino? How about a couple of reasons? Well, does a $20 no-deposit free play bonus sound good? Are you interested in claiming up to $1,000 in bonus cash? If so, keep reading to find out how you can get in on these great Borgata Casino bonuses right now. This guide will walk you through all the steps.

Get Your Free $20 No Deposit Bonus

The first step toward getting your $20 no-deposit bonus and Borgata welcome bonus is opening a new account. Before you do, you should know that these offers are only extended to those who are at least 21 and located in either New Jersey or Pennsylvania.

Opening a new Borgata online casino account is a fast and simple task. You can do it using a desktop, mobile browser, or by downloading and installing the Borgata app for Android or iOS. Simply go to Borgata online casino or launch the app and follow these instructions:

300 casino bonus Click or tap on the “Register” icon at the top of the page. This will launch the registration form. Enter your email address and create a password. Hit the “Continue” button. Provide your full name, date of birth, and the last four numbers of your SSN. Select the “Continue” icon. Enter your residential address and mobile number. Acknowledge that you are over the age of 21 and agree to Borgata’s terms and conditions. Smash the “Create Account” button. You may be asked to provide a verification code that Borgata will send you via SMS. If so, enter the code in the field provided.

Claim $20 in No-Deposit Free Play

Once your account is activated and verified, you can then proceed to claim your $20 no-deposit free play bonus. All you need to do is select the “Bonus” tab and click on the $20 Free Play offer to trigger it. The bonus cash will be added to your bonus account. You may only use your $20 free play in the online casino or live casino and it must be used within 3 days.

You must satisfy a couple of requirements before you can cash out any winnings from the $20 free play. First, you must wager through your winnings once. Second, you have to deposit at least $10. Borgata will make your bonus winnings eligible for withdrawal once these conditions have been met. Make sure to check the bonus T&Cs to learn about eligible games and wager weightings.

Borgata 100% Match Deposit Bonus up to $1,000

Once you have made use of your $20 no-deposit free play bonus, you can then get your hands on up to $1,000 in bonus cash. Simply make your first deposit of at least $10 and Borgata will 100% match it up to $1,000. Not only does your first deposit get doubled, but it also makes your free play bonus winnings withdrawable.

Log into your Borgata account. Hit the “Deposit” icon or select the “Deposit” option in the banking section of your account profile. Choose your preferred payment method. Enter the deposit amount. Complete and submit the transaction.

You will see the deposit amount reflected in your updated Borgata balance while the 100% match bonus portion will be credited to your bonus account. To make your bonus cash eligible for withdrawal, you must wager through the bonus amount 15 times within 14 days. As with the $20 no-deposit free play bonus, be sure to read the T&Cs of this bonus to find out which games are eligible and what their wager weighting are.