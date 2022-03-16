BOOKMAKERS’ QUOTAS FOR THE EUROPE LEAGUE FINAL

STATE OF FORM OF THE ARSENAL

For Emery’s Arsenal, victory in the Europa League is likely to be crucial to be able to play the next Champions League, given that at the moment the Gunners are equal to points with Tottenham in fourth place, but in reality fifth for a worse goal difference.

This means that unless the Spurs faux pas in the last round of the league, Arsenal only has the Europa League win as a viaticum to return to the Champions League.

However, there is confidence in the environment, both because in Europe the team is transformed, becoming a real goal machine, as demonstrated by the victory by 4 to 2 in the return of the semi-final with Valencia, and because Emery is a true specialist of the Europa League, having willow app won it 3 times with Sevilla.

The Gunners in the Baku final, however, will have to do without Ramsey, who closed the season early, and perhaps Mkhitaryan, because of the political tensions between Armenia, the player’s home country, and Azerbaijan.

Obviously the bookmakers have already begun to analyze what could be the outcome of the final in Baku. The balance seems to be leaning in favor of Chelsea, with Sarri who, according to the bookmakers, could therefore be able to raise the first trophy of a career that arrived late at great levels.

In favor of the Blues there is the fact of being in a better position in the championship, even if in a European final and even more in a derby not only national, but also citizen, since you face the two most important teams in London, the predictions must be taken with the pliers.

However, looking at the odds of the most famous online sports betting sites, you can see how the victory of Hazard and his teammates is given at 1.65 times the bet placed, while a success of the Gunners is given at 2.10. An outcome to the penalty shootouts, which could materialize considering the importance of the stake at stake is given instead to 5.75 times the bet, a quota certainly interesting for those who want to bet.

OUR PREDICTION OF THE EUROPEAN DERBY BETWEEN CHELSEA AND ARSENAL

Chelsea this year has lost both the finals it has played and therefore will definitely want to reverse the trend. Sarri is also aware that his reconfirmation is not taken for granted, because despite having achieved the goal set by the club at the beginning of the season, namely the qualification in the Champions League, the feeling with the club and with part of the locker room has never blossomed.

The only way to guarantee a second year at the helm of Chelsea is to win the Europa League. However, in our opinion Emery’s Arsenal is slightly favored, considering not only the caliber of the opponents faced during the journey in the Europa League, where Chelsea faced the first major obstacle only in the semifinals, but also the experience that the Gunners’ coach has in this competition, where it can be said to be practically at home, having won it on 3 occasions with Sevilla.

The certainty is that what will be staged in Baku will be a great game where there will be emotions for those who love football.

