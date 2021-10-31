Avail Instant Cash Loan in 1 Hour

Instant Disbursal in 24hrs & 100% Paperless Process

Are you looking for an instant cash loan in 1 hour? While 1 hour may not be possible, you can get up to Rs.5,00,000 as an instant cash loan with minimum documentation within 24 hours of loan approval. Read on to know more.

How to Get Instant Cash Loan in 1 Hour from Money View?

You can get an instant cash loan, also known as personal loans in India from Money View in four Check your eligibility.

Visit the Money View website or download the app . Provide all the details required and we will let you know your eligibility in just 2 minutes.

After your documents are verified and loan agreement is submitted, the loan amount will be credited to your bank account within 24 hours.

Once your documents are verified, you will receive a NACH form which needs to be printed, signed, scanned, and sent back to us.

This step will enable the auto-debit facility from your bank account and allow you to pay your EMIs on time automatically without any manual intervention.

On receiving your NACH form, you will need to review the loan agreement on the app. Please submit the application after reviewing all the terms and conditions thoroughly.

Eligibility Criteria for Instant Cash Loans

If you meet the eligibility criteria given below, you can easily avail a cash loan by phone in India from Money View –

Applicants must be between 21 years and 57 years

Applicants must receive an income of Rs. 13,500 or more*

Income must be credited directly to the applicants’ bank account

Credit score must be a minimum CIBIL score of 600 or minimum Experian score of 650

Documents Required for Instant Cash Loan

At Money View, we understand the importance of minimal documentation. We require only 3 key documents from you, as given below –

Fees and Charges for Instant Cash Loans

Every loan applicant wants to avail a loan that is most affordable. Money View’s personal loans come with competitive interest rates and have no hidden charges whatsoever. Our fees and charges are –

Why Apply for Instant Cash Loans Through Money View?

Money View offers you the convenience of applying for an instant cash loan from the comfort of your home. Furthermore, you will enjoy the following benefits:

You can check your eligibility within just 2 minutes

The loan amount you can avail can be as low as Rs.5,000 and up to Rs.5,00,000.

In Conclusion

While availing an instant cash loan in an hour may not be possible, Money View offers the next best thing – personal loans within 24 hours. These loans are provided at competitive rates and flexible repayment tenures. So what are you waiting for? Visit the Money View website or download the app and apply today.

Instant Cash Loan in 1 Hour – Related FAQs

Yes, you can avail an instant personal loan from Money View without your salary slip. However, as proof of income, we will require the last three months’ of bank statements in PDF format containing details of your salary credit.

No, we do not allow part-prepayment. However, you can foreclose your loan after a certain number of EMIs have been paid as given below –

Currently we only provide loans to those individuals who receive their salary via bank transfer – directly from their employer. We will not be able to give loans to applicants who get their salaries in cash.

Yes, you can. At Money View, we use a unique in-house credit scoring model and therefore our credit score requirements are much lower than other lenders. As long as the applicant has a CIBIL score of 600 and above or Experian score of 650 and above, he/she is eligible to avail our personal loans.