Australia’s ‘man drought’ is real — especially if you are a Christian woman shopping for love

ABC News: Karen Tong

At 32 years old, Anna Hitchings anticipated to be married with children mocospace online login chances are.

But throughout the past year, she’s got found herself grappling with a realisation that she may never get married.

“but that is a real possibility i need to deal,” she says. “It not any longer seems impossible that i might never marry. In fact, some might argue it may even be likely.”

The “man drought” is a reality that is demographic Australia — for almost any 100 women, you can find 98.6 men.

The gender gap widens if you should be a Christian woman hoping to marry a guy who shares exactly the same beliefs and values.

The proportion of Australians with a Christian affiliation has dropped drastically from 88 per cent in 1966, to just over half the populace in 2016 — and women are more likely than men to report Christian that is being per cent, in comparison to 50 per cent).

Keeping the faith

Ms Hitchings is Catholic.

She was raised within the Church and was a learning student at Campion College, a Catholic university in Sydney’s western suburbs, where she now works.

“I’m constantly meeting other great women, however it is apparently quite a thing that is rare meet a person on a single level who also shares our faith,” she says.

“the perfect is always to marry someone else who shares your values as it’s just easier.”

Although not sharing the same faith isn’t necessarily a deal breaker.

Her sister is married to an agnostic man and while “he’s great and now we love him”, Ms Hitchings is quick to admit there have been some difficult conversations that needed seriously to take place in early stages.

Like abstaining from sex before marriage — a thing that, as a Catholic, she doesn’t want to compromise on.

“It is very hard to locate men that are even ready to entertain the idea of getting into a chaste relationship.”

Looking away from faith community

Younger Australians are more likely to socialise with individuals from different religious backgrounds than older Australians

Australians are more inclined to socialise with individuals from an alternative religious background than those who are very religious

Religious Australians tend to be more likely than non-religious Australians to socialise with very religious people

Losing the notion of ‘the one’

Ms Hitchings has dated Catholic and men that are non-Catholic.

Her first serious relationship was with a Catholic guy — they were both students at Campion College, and she was sure he had been “the only”.

“I do not think I’d ever met anybody who I shared such a profoundly strong reference to, and then he was the very first person she says that I fell in love with.

He was many years younger they were in “different places in life”, they decided to part ways than her, and after coming to the realisation.

They remained friends and though he eventually married somebody else, Ms Hitchings says she learned a whole lot through the relationship.

“I think i simply believed that that you love and get along with, everything will be fine — and that’s not true,” she says if you find someone.

“You do have to work on yourself, you will do need certainly to sacrifice too much to make a relationship work.”

The stigma of singledom

The marriage rate in Australia has been around decline since 1970, and men and women are waiting longer before engaged and getting married when it comes to time that is first.

The proportion of marriages performed by ministers of religion in addition has declined from the majority of marriages in 1902 (97 per cent), to 22 per cent in 2017.

How religious are you currently?

Share your views about this topic and find out the manner in which you compare with the rest of Australia.

Despite these cultural shifts regarding marriage in Australia, single feamales in the Church — and outside it — still face the stigma of singledom.

Ms Hitchings often feels that whenever someone is attempting to set her up on a date, “they just see me whilst the person that is single have to get married”.

“there is a large number of anxieties you could feel — you can easily feel just like you are pathetic or there is something amiss to you,” she says.

Having said that, the Church has additionally provided a spot of hope and empowerment for single women, giving those like Ms Hitchings the confidence to call home a life that does not start and end with marriage.

“I very hope that is much do get married — i am hoping that occurs — but I do not genuinely believe that my life is meaningless or purposeless if I do not get married either.”

Surplus women is certainly not a challenge

A scenario of surplus women is certainly not unique to your Church or Australia — and sometimes even this moment over time.

The word was initially used throughout the Industrial Revolution, to spell it out a perceived more than unmarried ladies in Britain.

It appeared again after World War I, once the loss of a lot more than 700,000 men through the war lead to a large gender gap in Britain.

In line with the 1921 census, regarding the population aged 25 to 34, there have been 1,158,000 unmarried women in comparison to 919,000 men that are unmarried.

Today, this surplus of females inside the Church ensures that when they need to get married to someone of this same faith, “it statistically will not work out for many of us”, says Dr Natasha Moore, a senior research fellow during the Centre for Public Christianity.

“But actually, this is not a problem that is new if it’s a challenge.”

Living her best single life

It is a phenomenon Dr Moore is all too familiar with, in both her professional and personal life.

Inside her twenties, she watched those herself wondering, “Am I missing the boat?” around her navigate the world of dating, break-ups, marriage and family life, and found.

The truth about being a single woman after 30