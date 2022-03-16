At Bobby’s, Sam is field stripping his gun again, and “Dean” pulls up

“Dean” tells Sam that he followed the two swim members to Sioux Falls, and needs Sam’s help. Believing Dean needs his help, Sam grabs his things and follows.

Frustrated, Sam pulls his gun and fires at Lucifer, but to no avail

At the hospital, Bobby is wheeling Jody out to the taxi, and she thanks him for helping her. With Jody on the way home, Bobby goes to the morgue to check out the body. But he finds it already autopsied.

As they drive along, ” Dean” asks how Sam is doing, and Sam replies fine. “Dean” says that Sam will never be fine and should get some help. He continues to berate Sam and tries to convince him to see a d turns this down and says there is no point since no doctors can treat him anyways. Elsewhere, the real Dean arrives at Bobby’s to find Sam gone.

Sam and “Dean” pull up to an office building, and walk inside, but it’s not an office building. It’s a warehouse. Inside “Dean” tells Sam that he is not going to be able to control this. Sam is confused by this, and “Dean” points out that he isn’t Dean and changes into Lucifer. Lucifer tells Sam that the only way to end it is to kill himself.

Dean points out that he was there when he bandaged Sam’s hand

While Bobby is examining the body, Dr. Gaines walks in. Bobby attempts to lie, but Gaines cuts Bobby off since he knows who Bobby is, since he saw Bobby through Castiel’s eyes. Bobby hits the doctor and grabs his gun and fires. But this has no effect. Dr. Gaines appears unaffected and reveals his true form, which has a huge mouth, sharp teeth, and a forked tongue. Realizing he can’t fight this new creature, Bobby runs away.

The real Dean arrives at Sam’s location, and heads inside. “Dean” comments to Sam how there is another him now. Sam points a gun at Dean, who rises his hand in defense. Sam says that he thought he was with Dean, and looks over to see Lucifer. He also adds that he doesn’t know how he got here. Lucifer mocks Sam by saying that he drove and comments on how Sam’s cracking. Angry, Sam fires on Lucifer. Fearful of his brother, Dean tells Sam to put the gun down.

Dean reminds Sam that he also has tiny chat been to Hell and points out that Hell has a different feel to it.

Sam doesn’t know how, so Dean asks Sam for his wounded hand. Sam appears unsure, so Dean grabs it and puts pressure on it, causing Sam pain. Dean tells Sam that pain is different here than in Hell. Sam notices the pain made Lucifer flicker, and Lucifer comments it doesn’t mean anything.

Realizing what Dean says is true, Sam feels the pain from his hand, and Dean states that they got Sam out of hell, and asks Sam to believe in him. Using the pain, Sam gets rid of Lucifer. He then receives a call from Bobby, who tells them about his encounter with the Leviathan and that silver buckshot didn’t work. He tells Sam to meet back at his house to re-group. Sam tells Dean this and they head out.

On the way back, Dean asks if Sam’s alright, and Sam tells Deans he’s alright. As the Impala nears the house, they find that Bobby’s house had been set on fire, and nothing remained. They search for any sign of Bobby, but find nothing. Dean calls Bobby, but only gets Bobby’s voicemail. Dean leaves Bobby a message saying he isn’t fine, and says, “If you’re gone, I swear I am going to strap my Beautiful Mind brother into the car and I’m going to drive us off the pier.”