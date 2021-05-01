Asian Journal of Finance & Accounting oard that is l welcomes initial submissions in English. Aside from research article

The editorial board welcomes submissions that are original English. Aside from research articles in addition takes research records. The amount of terms for a study article should ideally be between 5,000 and 8,000 and that for an investigation note should ideally be between 2,000 and 3,000. The Editorial Board also welcomes reviews of publications posted in English. The maximum amount of terms for a novel review must be 1,000.

Listed here are a number of the topical areas ( not restricted to) appropriate to your log:

Divide your article into obviously defined and numbered parts. Subsections must be numbered 1., 2., (then 1.1, 1.1.1, 1.1.2; 1.2, etc.) (the abstract, acknowledgement, recommendations, glossary and appendix are excluded through the area numbering). Utilize this numbering additionally for interior cross-referencing: don’t just make reference to ‘the text.’ writers are urged to publish because concisely as you can, yet not at the cost of quality.

Title of subdivision

Going Level-1: Days Brand Brand Brand Brand New Roman; Size-12; Bold; as an example,

1. Introduction

Going Level-2: Times brand New Roman; Size-12; Italic; as an example, 1.1 Research techniques

Going Level-3: instances brand New Roman; Size-12; Normal; for instance, 1.1.1 Analysis of Results

Quantity tables consecutively prior to the look of them within the text. Spot explanations of tables underneath the dining dining dining dining table human anatomy. Avoid vertical guidelines. Be sparing within the usage of tables and guarantee that the information presented in tables will not replicate outcomes described somewhere else when you look at the article.

Tables should always be:

Built-into the document that is submitted.

Captioned over the dining dining table.

Shouldn’t be submitted as a picture, but as MS Word-Table.

Subtitled along with devices of dimension (metric devices).

Borders setting: all; width: 1/2 pt.

Cited into the text as e.g. Dining Table 1.

Numbers, Photos, Illustrations

Numbers, pictures, pictures and so on should really be:

Of reproducible quality and connected in TIF structure or in JPG structure. They need to have minimal quality of 300 dpi.

Built-in also to the presented document during the appropriate spot.

Combined with a clear legend or key, if required.

Served with metric devices.

Captioned underneath the numbers.

Cited into the text as e.g. Figure 1.

The written text measurements of formulae should really be with the exact same as normal text size.

6. Acknowledgement and Sponsoring information

Place the acknowledgement or information that is sponsoring the key human body and prior to the recommendations.

7. Sources

Obligation for the precision of bibliographic citations lies totally using the writers. We utilize the APA design citation system (United states Psychological Association). You may be called towards the вЂњPublication handbook for the United states Psychological AssociationвЂќ, and you will find appropriate details at: www.apa.org

Details in regards to the citation that is APA-style may also be bought at http://linguistics.byu.edu/faculty/henrichsenl/apa/apa01.html

Citations within the text

Please make sure every guide cited in the written text can also be contained in the guide list (and vice versa). Avoid citation into the abstract. Unpublished outcomes and communications that are personal never be when you look at the guide list, but might be mentioned within the text. Citation of the guide as ‘in press’ shows that the product happens to be accepted for book.

Listing and citing of internet recommendations

As the absolute minimum, the full URL must be provided. Any more information if understood (writer names, times, mention of the a supply book, etc.) also needs to get. Online sources may be detailed individually ( ag e.g., after the guide list) under an unusual heading if desired, or they may be contained in the guide list.

Citations within the text should proceed with the referencing design employed by the United states Psychological Association (APA).

Sources must certanly be arranged very very very very first alphabetically then further sorted chronologically if required. Multiple guide through the same author(s) within the year that is same be identified because of the letters “a”, “b”, “c”, etc., put following the 12 months of book.

DOIs in recommendations

The journal/publisher encourages writers to cite those products (log articles, meeting proceedings, guide chapters, technical reports, working documents, dissertations, etc.) which have DOIs. If the cited items have DOIs, the writers should include DOI persistent links into the regular recommendations. The DOI persistent links ought to be the final elements in the recommendations. The links that are persistent be active.

You can easily start an account that is free to begin retrieving articlesвЂ™ DOIs. CrossRef enables you check numerous sources. Please look at this website cautiously. Just articles with assigned DOIs may be retrieved through the aforementioned webpage that is mentioned.

Examples:

Mention of a log book:

Mention of the a novel:

Strunk, W., Jr., & White, E. B. (1979). Sun and rain of style. (third ed.). Ny: Macmillan. p. 12.

Mention of a chapter in a modified book:

Mettam, G. R., & Adams, L. B. (1994). How exactly to prepare a version that is electronic of article. In B. S. Jones, & R. Z. Smith (Eds.), Introduction into the age that is electronicpp. 281-304). Ny: E-Publishing Inc.

8. Glossary

Technical language should always be associated with a comprehensive glossary of terms utilized. Entries into the glossary should really be presented in alphabetical purchase.

The list that is glossary stick to the guide List.

9. Appendix

Please be sparing into the usage of appendices unless they’ve been essential, the appendixes should really be numbered as, e.g. Appendix 1, Appendix 2, etc.

10. Privacy Declaration

The http://installmentloansgroup.com/payday-loans-nv names and email details entered in this journalвЂ™s web web site will be properly used solely when it comes to purposes of the log and won’t be produced readily available for virtually any function or even virtually any celebration.