As such, you can be sure that whoever is in this section is a real person looking for a hookup

One feature I came across was a sort of ‘up-vote’ feature. Basically, you get to decide who the hottest people on Passion are by voting them ‘up.’ When lots of users vote for the same profile, that profile ends up in the ‘What’s Hot’ section.

To get into the What’s Hot section, you need to be genuine. People will not vote for a profile they suspect to be fake.

You can also identify a real profile from a fake one by looking for the membership icon next to their profile. Like this:

Is Passion Design & Interface Good?

Design-wise, Passion looks a lot like many other hookup sites. Its homepage, for example, is similar to Adult Friend Finder. It’s completely no-frills and what you see is what you get. Everything is clearly laid out and you can jump anywhere with just one click.

That said, I would say the homepage looks a tad messy, but you soon get used to it. Moreover, it acts as a base for everything you need – as you can see from the image below, your matches, the search button, and everything else is gathered together right in front of you.

I’d also say that the design looks pretty cheap and unappealing but this is a hookup site for people who are looking for a quick lay. It’s not meant to be fancy.

Overall, Passion is way more about substance than style . It might not have the sultry, lustful look of, say, Ashley Madison, but everything is well organized and navigation and usability are both good.

And if you do get a bit lost and lose track, just click the My Stuff tab to recall your most recent activities.

What are The Paid Passion Features?

My Stuff

This is a premium feature, and while it doesn’t really enhance your stay at Passion, I think it’s really useful. Essentially, My Stuff (which is located at the top right) shows you your recent activities. Here, you’ll find the blogs you’ve read recently, the photos you’ve favorited, and the profiles you’ve visited in the last few days. It’s a great way to stay organized and it ensures you don’t lose that sexy profile you were going to message later.

Live Webcam Shows

This feature is free to everyone, even those who haven’t subscribed yet. It’s a great way to pass the time on the site as you can watch members pleasure themselves on screen. You can leave comments and you can even participate yourself. Whether you’re a voyeur or more of an exhibitionist, there’s something here for everyone who likes to get themselves off watching (or performing for) others. There are always lots of members filming themselves all day long, of various body types and looks. There’s something for everyone.

Virtual Gifts

Lots of dating sites – from Plenty of Fish to Ashley Madison – let you send virtual gifts to sexy members you’ve taken a fancy to. They’re a great way of letting someone know that you like them, and you can also use them to introduce yourself. Virtual gifts are not free, though. Even if you have a Gold membership, you still need to spend extra credits to get them. They include a kiss, a drink, flowers, and more, and they vary in price.

Votes and Points

The problem with a lot of hookup sites is that they can seem a bit impersonal – especially when no one is talking to you. Passion’s votes and points system makes the website more interactive by letting you score members based on their profiles. The more points a member gets, the higher the chance is that they’ll find themselves in the What’s Hot section. The What’s Hot section, meanwhile, is a great way of finding real (and hot) members. You can also accumulate points just by being more active on the website.