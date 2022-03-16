Aquarius Sexuality: Aquarius Sexual Compatibility with the 12 Zodiac Signs

When it comes to kinky zodiac signs, Aquarius is near the top of the list. Aquarius people are willing to try just about anything, so long as their partner is willing and excited. The more creative the activity is, the more likely they are to want to try it. They are sure to be thinking of new and fun things to do with their partner all of the time.

Based on the Aquarius sexuality facts, these people love to take suggestions from their partners. Things that stimulate the mind rather than the body (role-playing, reading erotic stories, watching erotic films together, and even just talking dirty) are sure to turn an Aquarius person on.

When it comes to physical kinks, all a partner needs to do is ask an Aquarius. Most Aquarius people are sure to be into some kinks, but there are too many to list all of them here.

Aquarius people are not always sure what they want out of a sexual relationship, but they do have a decent idea of what they are looking for, and some signs fit this well, and some don’t fit it at all. Below is a list of the twelve zodiac signs and how sexually (not romantically) they are with Aquarius people.

Aquarius and Aries sexually compatible

Aries people love to https://besthookupwebsites.org/naughtydate-review/ try new things, and they have all of the energy needed to keep up with an Aquarius person. However, they are not as emotionally deep as Aquarius people. This Aquarius sexuality relationship can be fun but is not likely to last forever.

Aquarius and Taurus sexually compatible

Taurus people like to stay as far away from new things as possible, they are usually low on energy, and an Aquarius person might guess that they don’t have a creative bone in their body. This is a bad match.

Aquarius and Gemini sexually compatible

Gemini people are constantly coming up with creative ideas, and they are not afraid to show their emotional and intellectual sides to their partners. This is a nearly perfect match!

Aquarius and Cancer sexually compatible

Cancer people are not fond of trying new things or doing anything too wild and crazy. They often don’t like to share their emotions as well. This match is more likely to be boring than anything else based on the Aquarius sexuality facts.

Aquarius and Leo sexually compatible

If there is anything that a Leo person knows best, it is how to please in the Japan Cupid R bedroom. They know many creative tricks that an Aquarius person is sure to love. According to the Aquarius sexuality compatibility, together, they can be creative and passionate.

Aquarius and Virgo sexually compatible

In an Aquarius and Virgo compatibility, Virgo people are not wild and crazy, and they do not come up with many creative ideas on their own. However, they are willing to try new things to make their partner happy. This can work with some compromise.

Aquarius and Libra sexually compatible

Libra people love to try new things, and they are always thinking of creative things to do. They are intellectuals, and they are not afraid to put emotion into sex. Based on the Aquarius sexuality traits, this is an Aquarius best match!

Aquarius and Scorpio sexually compatible

Scorpio people are passionate, but they are not as kinky as Aquarius people are. They can be emotional and sensitive, so this relationship will be passionate at times, but boring at other times.

Aquarius and Sagittarius sexually compatible

Sagittarius people are so compatible with Aquarius people that they seem to be able to read their minds. Together, these two are likely to be the most exciting, creative, and kinky couple possible.