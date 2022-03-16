Anthony Lucki Corporation Financial and you will Faith Team Lowell Standard Health sonMrs

J. Frank Keohane Coaches Mr. George Duncan Kristiaan and you may Jillian Lokere Dennison and you may Stavra VeruCenter-Boston University Clough Investment Lovers, LP John and Maureen King $1,000-$dos,499 Cynthia Lee Egan Richard C. Lord Josef H. Cowan Mr. Kristine Trustey Mr. Paul Cramer George P. Mair, Esq. Anonymous (3) Mr. John Eriksen and you will Dr. Jennifer Rosemary and you can Jack MacKinnon Mr. Frank WisneskiW. B. Mason Cresa Boston Tim McBride, Bessemer Believe Harold Linda Schwartz / Anti- Ms. Collen MahoneyWCVB-TV/DT, Channel 5 Boston Mr. Jon Davis McCall Almy, Inc. Katz-Eriksen Mr. Richard P. Mattione FriendsVila B. Webber Faith DeJesus Nearest and dearest Charity Richard P. McCoy Defamation League Susan and you may Jeffrey Esper Henry and you will Allison McCance As much as $999Roberta Stephen R.

Weiner Maryanne Spillane McInturf David H. Badeau Ms. Kathryn Everett Ms. Christine McConnellTom and you can Celeste Wolfe Base, Inc. McKinsey Providers Mr. Steven Berman Honest A good. Facella, DDS Mr. Robert Milling Ms. Megan Adzima George and you may Susan Domolky Mr. Anthony Nader Michael J. Bevilacqua Items Administration Business Mr. Curt Morley Ms. Barbara AhernStudent Benefactor The fresh new Doily Basis Laurence P. Naughton Mr. David C. Boch Michael Corrado FGS, Inc. Mr. John Nolan Ms. Maura Anderson$dos,500-$4,999 Richard R. Dubois Brand new England Province away from Jesuits Boston Advocates to have Catholic Seafood Household members Base Mr. Michael P. O’Brien Private Arthur X. Robert T. Noonan Daniel L. Fitzgerald Mr. Thomas N. O’Brien AnonymousDonald-Bruce Abrams, Esq. Ehrsam Victor and you may Jennifer Paci Studies Mr. Paul Flanagan Mr. Joseph O’Donnell Anonymous Roberta L. Rubin Mr.

SantorellaMs

Boston Celtics Shamrock Dr. Peter Folan Mr. Thomas L. P. O’Donnell Mr. Matthew Applebaum Mr. John V. Fantozzi Peg and Mike Reardon Base Curtis Elizabeth. Gannon, Esq. Mr. Honest O’Leary Mr. Asif Mahmood and Mrs. NailaAnonymous Aubert J. Fay Charitable Funds Mr. Timothy Hartshorn and you can Ms. Roberto M. Robert O’NeillAnonymous Mr. Arthur J. Greenwood Smith Joseph H. Petrowski Asif Cathy and you can Fred Grein Melissa Reilly Esq. Richard B. Silver and you can Corrine Meters. Thomas F. Ryan Rick and Nonnie Burnes Barrett Mr.

Gena F. Badin Mr. Christopher Carlin Ms. Patricia Fallon Mr. Thomas J. Hennessey Ms. Tara Kenney and Mr. Dana McSherry Ms. Lindsay PolinJesse Baker Mr. John Carney Mr. George Fantini Michael jordan Hershman and you can Diana K. Grassy Ms. Siobhan Mee Mr. Christopher ProneWilliam Kelly Baker Ms. Janice Circumstances Ms. Paula Areas Mr. John A beneficial. Meuleman Ms. Maria RinconMs. Megan Barrett Mr. Joseph Chiccarelli Douglas Finn Lord Ms. Rebecca Klein Mr. Stephen Yards. Miklus Mrs. Gina RindfleischMr. John Barros Judy and you can Jonathan Chiel Mr. George A good. Fischer Mr. Robert Hildreth Mr. Keven Kohlmorgen Ms. Kelly Morales Ms. Patricia RissmeyerMr. Jon Bartholomew Mr. Gerald Cimmino Mr. Sean Foley Mr. Richard Hornblower Ms. Stacey Kokoros Morgan Stanley Co. Integrated Ms. Brittany RoblesThe Bay County Federal Discounts Mr.

Richard Coffin Rev. Thomas C. Foley Ms. Janice Howe Ms. Beralda Kokoshi Mr. Alexander Morgan Mr. James Ronan, Esq. Charitable Foundation John F. Cogan, Jr. Mr. Paul Fryling Mr. Yifei Huang Age H. Lange Ms. Rachael Morgan Mr. John T. RonanRaymond and you may Barbara Beaulieu Mr. Matthew Coldren Mr. Jeffrey S. Gannon Mr. Barry Letter. Hurwitz Ms. Keith Larson Ms, Karen Morris Catherine P. SabaitisTom and you will Karin Beecher Base Mr. John J. Concannon, III Hyannis Blanchard’s, Inc. Mr. Phil Lembo Mr. Peter Mugford Saint Augustine College or university, AndoverMr. Paul J. Berger Mr. Draw Coneeny Ms. Karen Liu Mr. Matthew Mugherini Ms. Patricia L. Jean Beriau Ms. Michelle Cordo “ By your Large Current To your College or university You’re Marci and Franz Loeber John and you will Julie Murphy Claire and Edward SaxeMr.

Gay Ms

Frank Bianco Brian and Catrina Corey Lifestyle The College or university Slogan “Discover CHRIST In other people, Become Mr. Richard Lord Mr. Patrick Murtaugh Mr. D. Peter SchnorrMrs. Nancy J. Bigelow Ms. Christine Cudihy CHRIST For other people” Ms. Elisabeth Lubiak Katherine Clough Mr. Joes Cunniff Saint Catherine regarding Siena School Ms. Coleen Lynch Ms. Liane Nadeau Ms. Carolyn Sheehan Mr. Michael Curry Lawyer and you will Mrs. Herbert J. Lynch John and you can Maureen Nahill Mr. George Smithy Peabody Mr. Joseph Cusacle Mr. Stephen Gaudette Ms. Sarah J. Jankowski Daniel Grams. Maier Mr. Daniel Narcisse Kathleen StanleyMr. Jeremiah J. Bresnahan, Ms. Jennifer Daley Mr. Louis Geremia Muffy and you can Peter Johannsen Louis J. Marett Ms. Stephanie Nearhos Mr. Roentgen. Newcomb Stillwell Mr. Paul P. Daley Mr. John M. Gliatto David and you may Mary Johanson Wisdom es C.